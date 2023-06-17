England through to World Cup quarter-finals with comfortable win over Latvia By Press Association June 17 2023, 11.46pm Share England through to World Cup quarter-finals with comfortable win over Latvia Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4487245/england-through-to-world-cup-quarter-finals-with-comfortable-win-over-latvia/ Copy Link Rob Cross (pictured) and Michael Smith eased past Latvia to book their place in the World Cup of Darts quarter-final (Steven Paston/PA) England progressed to the quarter-finals of the World Cup of Darts with a comfortable 8-4 win against Latvia in Frankfurt. The top-seed pairing of Michael Smith and Rob Cross are seeking to win a record fifth World Cup title for England and made light work of eliminating Madars Razma and Dmitriy Zhukov. “We were trying too hard but every time I hit a bad shot, Rob stepped in and we worked as a team there,” the world number one Smith told Sky Sports. “It wasn’t our greatest performance, but we needed a test and we know that if we play at our best we’ll win.” Finals Day Schedule of Play 🏆Here's how we line-up tomorrow as the remaining eight nations battle it out for GLORY!Watch live from 12:00 BST 👉 📺 https://t.co/HgMD2ZDy5z pic.twitter.com/gfIKPP7Xfn— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 17, 2023 England will face hosts Germany in the last eight after Gabriel Clemens and Martin Schindler beat Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski and Krzysztof Kciuk 8-6 to a rapturous reception in Frankfurt. Belgium also progressed with a brilliant sudden-death leg win over the Netherlands, whilst Wales beat Denmark 8-2 to ease through. Earlier in the day, Scotland beat the Philippines 8-5 to book their quarter-final passage. Australia, Sweden and France will complete the last-eight line-up.