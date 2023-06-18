Peter Drury joins Sky Sports after Martin Tyler’s departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peter Drury joins Sky Sports after Martin Tyler’s departure

By Press Association
Peter Drury (right) is coming in at Sky Sports after Martin Tyler’s departure was announced on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)
Peter Drury (right) is coming in at Sky Sports after Martin Tyler’s departure was announced on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

Commentator Peter Drury is joining Sky Sports to cover the Premier League from next season following Martin Tyler’s departure.

Tyler, who had spearheaded Sky’s coverage of the competition since it launched in 1992, is stepping down from his role ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

After Drury’s arrival was confirmed on Sunday, he said in a statement: “I’m massively excited to be joining Sky’s outstanding roster of commentators.

“To be working on the best games week in week out with a broadcaster that has told the Premier League story since the very beginning feels like the opportunity of my career and I can’t wait to get started.”

Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Peter Drury to Sky Sports.

“Peter’s one of the game’s most poetic commentators and will bring great energy and enthusiasm as well as his award-winning broadcasting experience to our unrivalled coverage of the Premier League.”

Drury, who has more than 30 years of experience across TV and radio, has previously worked for the BBC, ITV, Premier League Productions and BT Sport.

He has been named Football Supporters’ Association Commentator of the Year for three of the last four seasons, and won the Sports Journalists’ Association Sports Commentator of the Year award in 2020.

Alongside his work for Sky, he will also continue his role providing commentary on NBC’s Premier League coverage in the United States.

