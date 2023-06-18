England take the show on the road as Eze pushes for a start – talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England take the show on the road as Eze pushes for a start – talking points

By Press Association
Eberechi Eze (left) will battle with James Maddison (right) for a starting spot (Martin Rickett/PA)
Eberechi Eze (left) will battle with James Maddison (right) for a starting spot (Martin Rickett/PA)

England host North Macedonia at Old Trafford on Monday night looking to maintain their perfect start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Gareth Southgate’s side have taken a stranglehold on Group C after a comfortable victory over minnows Malta on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency look at some of the major talking points ahead of England’s final fixture of the season.

Halfway house

The visit of North Macedonia marks the midway point of England’s quest to qualify for the finals in Germany next summer.

Heading into the game, the Group C favourites sit six points clear at the top having already recorded victories over Ukraine and Italy before easing past Malta.

A win against North Macedonia would complete a clean sweep of their group opponents at the halfway point and see Southgate’s side close in on securing their place in December’s draw.

Alexander-Arnold a natural

Despite being regarded as one of Europe’s best right-backs, Trent Alexander-Arnold has had to be patient in his attempts to lock down a regular place in the England squad – let alone the starting XI.

The Liverpool defender, however, shone in a midfield role in the win over Malta and said the position felt “natural” to him.

Sterner tests await but, with Southgate enthused by his display, Alexander-Arnold could become a mainstay in the middle of the park for England.

Eze does it

Eberechi Eze (left) replaces team-mate James Maddison to make his England debut
Eberechi Eze (left) replaces team-mate James Maddison to make his England debut (Nick Potts/PA)

Eberechi Eze became the latest senior England international as he came off the bench to replace James Maddison in the latter stages of the routine win in Malta.

It was fine reward for the 24-year-old following a purple patch at Crystal Palace and now he will be pushing to make his first start.

Released by Millwall in 2016, it would mark a meteoric rise for Eze, who has a long-term admirer in Southgate.

Treble trouble for North Macedonia

Jack Grealish (left), Kalvin Phillips (centre) and Kyle Walker (right) are all in contention to play for England
Jack Grealish (left), Kalvin Phillips (centre) and Kyle Walker (right) are all in contention to play for England (Nigel French/PA)

The Manchester City contingent within the England ranks were named on the bench in Malta, with just Phil Foden playing any minutes.

Having been involved in the Champions League final less than a week earlier – and the ensuing celebrations – Southgate opted to keep Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, John Stones and Jack Grealish in reserve.

That may not be the case at Old Trafford, however, with the City quintet wanting to end a memorable season on another high.

On the road

England v Hungary – UEFA Nations League – Group 3 – Molineux Stadium
Gareth Southgate during the UEFA Nations League match at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Tuesday June 14, 2022.

The trip to Old Trafford marks England’s first game on home soil not to be staged at Wembley since the humiliating 4-0 Nations League loss to Hungary a year ago.

Molineux was the venue for that shock scoreline on June 14, 2022 as loud jeers and chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing” echoed around Wolves’ stadium.

Old Trafford is a more familiar setting for England games but Southgate will hope the result – and the reception – will be a much more positive experience this time out.

