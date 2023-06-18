5 talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s clash with Kazakhstan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

5 talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s clash with Kazakhstan

By Press Association
Northern Ireland will be back on home turf at Windsor Park on Monday night (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland will be back on home turf at Windsor Park on Monday night (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland continue their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign when Kazakhstan are the visitors to Windsor Park on Monday night.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key talking points ahead of the match.

Taking out some frustrations

Denmark v Northern Ireland – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group H – Parken Stadium
Northern Ireland were left frustrated after a stoppage-time equaliser was ruled out in Denmark (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Michael O’Neill said Northern Ireland left Copenhagen “angry and upset” following Friday’s 1-0 loss to Denmark having seen what they thought was a stoppage-time equaliser ruled out for offside following a VAR check that took a full five minutes. They will not be in need of any added motivation for a match which they need to win in order to keep in touch in Group H, but if they can bottle some of that feeling and take it out on the visitors, it could be a lively night in south Belfast.

Confidence boost

Denmark v Northern Ireland – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group H – Parken Stadium
Isaac Price was one of three teenagers in Northern Ireland’s starting line-up in Denmark (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Lost in the late drama at the Parken Stadium was the fact that, even in defeat, Northern Ireland had played well away to the top seeds in the group. They soaked up pressure for long periods as Denmark grew increasingly frustrated and, having fallen behind as the result of a rare mistake, were able to threaten late on after substitutions disrupted the flow of the game and worked in Northern Ireland’s favour. With so many young players involved, the performance was a positive one which should bring plenty of optimism about the direction Northern Ireland can take.

Fort Windsor

Northern Ireland v Cyprus – UEFA Nations League – Group 2 – Windsor Park
Northern Ireland need to start winning again at Windsor Park on a regular basis (Niall Carson/PA)

Northern Ireland must rebuild their home form, which for years was the backbone of the success they enjoyed. Home advantage became less of a factor during Ian Baraclough’s reign – plenty of which came during the pandemic and was played behind closed doors – and O’Neill could not immediately recapture it on his return, with his first game back in charge ending in a 1-0 defeat to Finland in March. Coming off a tough trip to Denmark, and with an away double-header next up in September, three points at home to Kazakhstan looks like a minimum requirement.

Injury woes

Craig Cathcart came back into training on Sunday in a welcome boost after his absence in Copenhagen took Northern Ireland’s injury tally into double figures. But, while there is optimism the veteran Watford defender will be fit for Monday, there are problems elsewhere. O’Neill said there were doubts over Conor Bradley and Paddy McNair – two players certain to start if fit – after the Denmark game, and their status will be monitored closely. Meanwhile, Matty Kennedy has returned home with an adductor issue, with uncapped Fleetwood youngster Carl Johnston called in as cover.

Kazakhstan offer up unknowns

After the challenge of facing a Denmark side full of experienced campaigners and Champions League regulars, Northern Ireland will have a very different task against Kazakhstan. With a squad dominated by players who play domestically in the country, they have thrown up a difficult challenge for Northern Ireland’s analysts, and O’Neill is keeping the focus on his own side more than the opposition in part because relatively little is known. But that does not mean the threat can be played down, and their come-from-behind victory over Denmark in March shows they are no pushovers.

More from The Courier

Paul Sturrock pictured in BBC Scotland's 'Icons of Football'. Image: BBC Scotland
Paul Sturrock: Dundee United legend and BBC 'Icons of Football' star backs Jim Goodwin…
Dexter Williamson needs a wheelchair to go outside. Image: Rachel Williamson.
Fundraiser launched to help Dundee 10-year-old losing ability to walk
A mural of Khalid Mirza has been unveiled near his shop. Image: Syke
Shopkeeper 'blown away' as Dundee street artist unveils portrait near store
Nicola Sturgeon: 'I am certain that I have done nothing wrong'
Duncan Scott.
No jail for Abertay business student caught with £20k drugs stash
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Review for Courier Picture shows; Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers with composer and SNJO artistic director Tommy Smith.. Perth. Supplied by Fraser Band Date; 27/05/2023 Perth Festival of the Arts with SNJO at Perth Concert Hall.
'Don't get married - ever': Words of wisdom from SNJO founder and saxophonist Tommy…
RNLI mascot Stormy Sam met Lily Duncan, 8, at the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Arbroath RNLI visitors have swell day in the sun at lifeboat station open day
Dog day afternoon: New friends get together at the Cockapoo party in the park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Hot dogs and puppuccinos: 38 great pictures as Angus cockapoos party in the park
The owners of Taypark House Hotel, William Salve and Glenn Roach, outside the Dundee hotel.
Dundee hotel boss says help needed to deal with rising costs
Car crash at Arbuckle's Farm Shop.
Work to improve safety barrier at notorious A90 crash site near Dundee