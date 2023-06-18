Luke Shaw would take Harry Kane and Declan Rice at Man Utd ‘in a heartbeat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Shaw would take Harry Kane and Declan Rice at Man Utd ‘in a heartbeat’

By Press Association
Luke Shaw, right, has been enjoying “banter” with his England team-mates Harry Kane, left, and Declan Rice, centre, over their futures (Martin Rickett/PA)
Luke Shaw has been selling Manchester United to his England team-mates and says he would take Harry Kane and Declan Rice at Old Trafford “in a heartbeat”.

Having continued their winning start to Euro 2024 qualification by beating Malta 4-0 on Friday, Gareth Southgate’s side have been preparing at Carrington for the season finale against North Macedonia.

Shaw posted an Instagram story on Saturday showing pictures of him at the United training base next to Kane and Rice with the caption “Carrington tour” and an eyes emoji.

The lighthearted post comes with the futures of Tottenham striker Kane and West Ham captain Rice among the highest profile of many transfer talking points surrounding this group of England players.

West Ham’s Declan Rice and Tottenham’s Harry Kane have been linked with summer moves away from their respective clubs (Adam Davy/PA)

“It is not normally discussed but, because of the time of the season and what is going on, there is a lot of talk, a lot of banter,” Shaw said.

“I would love a few of them to join United – I am not going to lie. I am speaking to them, telling them how good Manchester is because I know their qualities.

“I know they are world-class players and they would be a massive help to us but I can only say so much. It is up to the club and whatever they decide, so we have to go from there.”

Shaw joked “hopefully they like it and can get used to it” at United, who have a long-standing interest in Kane and Rice but are understood to view deals for the duo as highly unlikely.

Mason Mount – absent from the England camp through injury – is the more immediate midfield prospect as United look to build on a promising first season under Erik ten Hag.

“Yes, half joking,” the left-back said of the Instagram post. “It is a bit of both. I know they are both world-class players and I don’t know what is going on at their clubs.

“But if it was down to me, I would take them in a heartbeat and they would improve our team massively and help us go to what we want to achieve.”

Shaw said “you could pick anyone in this squad and love them to come” to a United side that are on the up.

“I’ve been here for a long time now,” said the 27-year-old, who joined the Old Trafford outfit from Southampton in 2014.

“I’ve been through very different periods, a lot of ups and downs, but I can feel that the club is going in the right direction now.

Erik ten Hag enjoyed a promising first season as Manchester United manager (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I care about this club a lot and I’ll do anything I can to bring the right players here that I know the manager will like and want and who will definitely improve our team.

“It’s only a matter of time until we’re challenging for the big trophies.”

Shaw openly said at the end of the season that United need “big signings” as Ten Hag continues to shape the squad in his image.

Whether captain Harry Maguire has a part to play in that remains unclear after a season he spent sat on the sidelines far more than he wanted.

Left-back Shaw has even been selected at centre-back ahead of the world’s most expensive defender.

Whether Harry Maguire has a part to play for Manchester United remains unclear (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s tough,” he said. “I think a few times Harry has been struggling with a niggle, so he wasn’t always 100 per cent fit.

“But I also do think the manager does like a left-footed centre-back – that’s in his philosophy and the way he wants to play.

“I played there in one game and he really liked me in that position, and he kept me there.

“But of course I’m really close with Harry, we speak a lot and for me personally, whenever I’m on that pitch, I have to do my best and that’s wherever the manager wants me to play.”

Maguire may well start against North Macedonia on Monday, when Shaw will win a 31st cap of an international career that looked like it could fall flat.

Luke Shaw scored the opening goal of the Euro 2020 final (Mike Egerton/PA)

He won eight caps between 2014 and 2021, when the Euros final goalscorer kicked on and established himself as Southgate’s first-choice left-back.

“I love it so much,” Shaw said ahead of Monday’s Old Trafford qualifier. “The feeling playing for your country is one of the best ever.

“You touched on appreciating it more, and I definitely do. There were times I made mistakes and didn’t really understand how lucky I was to be in this position.

“For me, I’ve matured, I grew up and I realised how important it is for me to appreciate playing for England.

“I definitely do now. Every time I step out on that pitch I feel lucky and blessed to be in this position.

“Hopefully I can keep giving my best for the country because I love playing for them so much.”

