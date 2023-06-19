The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Andy Murray beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux to win the Rothesay Nottingham Open (Nigel French/PA)
Andy Murray beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux to win the Rothesay Nottingham Open (Nigel French/PA)

Andy Murray sealed a second successive title as he beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux in straight sets at the Rothesay Nottingham Open.

An all-British final in the women’s singles ensured the Scot would not be the only home competitor to lift a trophy, with Katie Boulter beating Jodie Burrage 6-3 6-3 to claim a maiden WTA Tour title.

Scotland stunned Erling Haaland’s Norway with a 2-1 comeback victory in their Euro 2024 qualifier, downpours dampened day three of the Ashes and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen reached a Formula One milestone at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Rory McIlroy once again missed out on a major title at the US Open as he finished a shot behind American Wyndham Clark, who claimed his first major championship.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Andy Murray's wife Kim Murray and their children surprised the former world number one when they appeared in the stands for his Father's Day victory
Andy Murray’s wife Kim Murray and their children surprised the former world number one when they appeared in the stands for his Father’s Day victory (Nigel French/PA)
Britain's Katie Boulter was elated after clinching her first WTA Tour title at her home tournament in Nottingham
Britain’s Katie Boulter was elated after clinching her first WTA Tour title at her home tournament in Nottingham (Nigel French/PA)
Scotland completed a stunning late comeback to beat Norway in their Euro 2024 qualifier
Scotland completed a stunning late comeback to beat Norway in their Euro 2024 qualifier (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England's Ben Stokes celebrated the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith during day two of the first Ashes Test
England’s Ben Stokes celebrated the wicket of Australia’s Steve Smith during day two of the first Ashes Test (David Davies/PA)
Fans broke out their umbrellas as heavy rain fell during day three at Edgbaston
Fans broke out their umbrellas as heavy rain fell during day three at Edgbaston (Mike Egerton/PA)
England players huddle ahead of Australia A's second innings during day three of the Women's International Test
England players huddle ahead of Australia A’s second innings during day three of the Women’s International Test (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Great Britain's Fiona Crackles celebrates scoring the opening goal during her side's 4-2 FIH Hockey Pro League victory over USA
Great Britain’s Fiona Crackles celebrates scoring the opening goal during her side’s 4-2 FIH Hockey Pro League victory over USA (John Walton/PA)
Wigan's Morgan Smithies is tackled during the Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-final at DW Stadium
Wigan’s Morgan Smithies is tackled during the Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-final at DW Stadium (Richard Sellers/PA)
England's Eberechi Eze and James Maddison caught up during a training session at Manchester United's Trafford Training Centre
England’s Eberechi Eze and James Maddison caught up during a training session at Manchester United’s Trafford Training Centre (Martin Rickett/PA)
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix and equalled Ayrton Senna's career 41 victories
Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix and equalled Ayrton Senna’s career 41 victories (Christinne Muschi/AP)
US Open Golf
Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the US Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club (Matt York/AP)

