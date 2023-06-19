England expect Ollie Lawrence and Jack Walker to be fit for World Cup selection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England expect Ollie Lawrence and Jack Walker to be fit for World Cup selection

By Press Association
Ollie Lawrence (left) and Jack Walker should be fit for England (Adam Davy/PA)
England expect Bath centre Ollie Lawrence and Harlequins hooker Jack Walker to be available for World Cup selection after they both suffered injuries during training.

Premiership player of the season Lawrence is recovering from a knee injury, while Walker has a calf muscle problem.

Both players were hurt in England squad training last week and they are understood to each be facing a minimum of six weeks’ rehabilitation.

England’s opening World Cup warm-up game is against Wales in Cardiff on August 5, while head coach Steve Borthwick is due to name his final 33-player squad for the tournament two days later.

Lawrence and Walker will join a 38-strong group for treatment during England’s preparation camp in Brighton this week.

Borthwick’s training resources have been bolstered by players from beaten Premiership semi-finalists Leicester and Northampton.

The likes of Courtney Lawes, Ben Youngs, Dan Cole, Freddie Steward, Anthony Watson, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell and Tommy Freeman all feature.

Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola, Leicester forward Ollie Chessum and Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie all remain in camp to continue their rehabilitation from injury.

Courtney Lawes
Courtney Lawes is among a group of Northampton and Leicester players called up for England training (Richard Sellers/PA)

Players from Premiership finalists Saracens and Sale, meanwhile, remain on rest periods.

There are no places for London Irish wing Ollie Hassell-Collins, Bristol scrum-half Harry Randall and Bath number nine Ben Spencer, who were all part of last week’s 28-strong training contingent.

Borthwick said: “We are pleased to welcome players from Northampton Saints and Leicester Tigers, who can now start to integrate themselves into the group, and we look forward to players from Sale Sharks and Saracens joining us in a fortnight.

“The first phase of our preparation continues to focus on ensuring the players are physically equipped for what we need to do in a World Cup campaign.

“That means the training will be tough and purposeful. The players are rising to the challenge.

Steve Borthwick
England head coach Steve Borthwick will work with a 38-player training group in Brighton (Adam Davy/PA)

“We will work hard again this week and we will enjoy some time together off the field too, which is also an important part of our preparation.”

Training squad:

Backs – H Arundell (London Irish), D Care (Harlequins), J Cokanasiga (Bath), F Dingwall (Northampton), T Freeman (Northampton), W Joseph (London Irish), J Marchant (Harlequins), J May (Gloucester), A Mitchell (Northampton), C Murley (Harlequins), G Porter (Leicester), H Slade (Exeter), F Smith (Northampton), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward (Leicester), J Van Poortvliet (Leicester), A Watson (Leicester), B Youngs (Leicester).

Forwards – J Blamire (Newcastle), D Cole (Leicester), A Dombrandt (Harlequins), T Dunn (Bath), C Ewels (Bath), E Genge (Bristol), J Heyes (Leicester), T Hill (Bath), C Lawes (Northampton), L Ludlam (Northampton), J Marler (Harlequins), G Martin (Leicester), Z Mercer (Montpellier), B Obano (Bath), T Pearson (London Irish), V Rapava-Ruskin (Gloucester), D Ribbans (Northampton), K Sinckler (Bristol), W Stuart (Bath), S Underhill (Bath).

