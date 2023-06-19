Ben Stokes a calming presence as high-risk England lose three morning wickets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Stokes a calming presence as high-risk England lose three morning wickets

By Press Association
England’s Joe Root before being stumped by Australia’s Alex Carey (Nick Potts/PA)
England’s Joe Root before being stumped by Australia’s Alex Carey (Nick Potts/PA)

England’s commitment to high-risk cricket kept all results in play as the first Ashes Test moved forward at pace on the fourth morning at Edgbaston.

The hosts hit 127 runs in the opening session as they came out at a gallop, but also lost the wickets of Ollie Pope, Joe Root and Harry Brook to allow Australia some serious inroads.

At lunch England were 162 ahead on 155 for five, with captain Ben Stokes for once providing a calming presence and Jonny Bairstow new to the crease.

Despite easily delivering on their promise to entertain, England were probably guilty of over-reaching against Nathan Lyon, with Root stumped as he charged down the pitch and Brook dragging to mid-wicket in search of a boundary. Both fell for 46 with big scores seemingly in the offing.

Root set the tone with an audacious start to the day’s play, attempting his trademark reverse ramp off Pat Cummins’ first delivery of the morning.

Root has become a master of that high-risk stroke but, even by his own standards, reaching for it so early with a crucial Test match balanced on a knife-edge was remarkable. Undeterred, he went back to the well twice in the next over, launching Scott Boland over the wicketkeeper’s head for six and then flicking four more beyond the slip cordon. It was a faintly surreal, but utterly exhilarating opening salvo.

England continued to go after Boland, with Root and Pope racking up 31 off his first three overs. For a bowler who has built a reputation for giving nothing, boasting an economy rate of 2.31 prior to this week, it was brand new territory.

By contrast, Cummins was working up a head of steam at the Pavilion End and he produced a picture perfect inswinging yorker to see off Pope (16), thudding the base of off stump as the batter groped for contact.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – First Test – Day Four – Edgbaston
Ben Stokes was a calming presence for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

That left England 84 ahead and three down, but the arrival of Brook ensured the tempo did not slow. He took just three balls to register his first four, punching Cameron Green down the ground and quickly dialling up the aggression.

He helped himself to 13 off Lyon’s first over, not the kind of reception the spinner would have anticipated on a wearing fourth day pitch, and later launched him over extra-cover with a clean swing of the bat.

Lyon got his rewards for sticking at it, Root overly giddy as he ran down the pitch and left Alex Carey a simple stumping – Root’s first such dismissal in 131 Tests.

Stokes unexpectedly cooled things down, playing safely as he realised the importance of slowing Australia’s role, but Brook lost his patience as Lyon dried up the scoring options.

Within one shot of a first Ashes fifty he swiped at the spinner and was well caught by the diving Marnus Labuschagne at mid-wicket.

Another wicket would have put England in big trouble and there were huge roars in the stands when Bairstow successfully overturned an lbw decision in Boland’s favour in the final over before the break.

