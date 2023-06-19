Tammy Beaumont has eyes on a first Test victory as England launch Ashes campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tammy Beaumont has eyes on a first Test victory as England launch Ashes campaign

By Press Association
Tammy Beaumont is set to earn her eighth Test cap this week (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Tammy Beaumont is targeting an overdue first Test win in the next week, insisting a shake-up in approach is the best way of England forging ahead in the Women’s Ashes.

Beaumont is set for her eighth Test cap when a much-anticipated multi-format series starts on Thursday, with England looking to defeat an all-conquering Australia side for the first time since 2014.

Captain Heather Knight is adamant England have to be “disruptors” to upset the odds and Beaumont feels the attacking mindset they have adopted in recent months can unsettle double world champions Australia.

Tammy Beaumont is without a Test win in seven attempts (Martin Rickett/PA)
She has experienced one loss and six draws in the longest format but both England and Australia have been boosted by the curtain-raiser lasting five days at Trent Bridge, as opposed to the customary four.

While this gives both sides a chance to force a positive result, Beaumont believes England must grasp the nettle in a manner similar to their male counterparts under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Beaumont told the PA news agency: “I’ve played seven Test matches in my career and I haven’t played in a victory. We’ve got to change something, we’ve got to do something to move the game forward quicker.

“Obviously we’ve got five days which will massively help but we’re going to have to shift the game and we’re going to have to put pressure back on the opposition.

“It’s not reckless, you can compare it to how the England men have gone about things: you watch Harry Brook – there’s no slogging there, Joe Root, there’s a few inventive shots but there isn’t slogging as such by every player.

  • 1st Test: June 22-26, Trent Bridge
  • 1st T20: July 1, Edgbaston
  • 2nd T20: July 5, Kia Oval
  • 3rd T20: July 8, Lord's
  • 1st ODI: July 12, Bristol
  • 2nd ODI: July 16, Ageas Bowl
  • 3rd ODI: July 18, Taunton

“We can definitely do it in Test cricket and we have to if we want to force results and try and get ahead in the Ashes.”

Knight and head coach Jon Lewis have ushered in this more adventurous mindset. Lewis was briefly England men’s bowling coach under Stokes and McCullum before joining the women’s side late last year.

England have shown their hand in the warm-ups last week, with Beaumont’s 201 off 238 balls the jewel in a total of 650 in 118.2 overs at Derby against Australia A. A separate England A side, meanwhile, racked up 562 in 115.1 overs against a full-strength Australia side at Grace Road.

Ahead of the one-off Test in the series which also features three T20s and three ODIs, Beaumont said: “Australia have led the way for the last five or six years, everyone is playing catch up.

“But the way that we are playing and the way we want to play can certainly challenge them and compete with them.

“Once you put good teams under pressure, you never know how they’re going to react and you never know what can happen.”

Beaumont could face the opening ball of the series if England bat first, an occasion she has encountered in the past and one she likens to one of the most nerve-wracking of her career.

She added: “It’s probably second only to facing the first ball of a World Cup final. Normally the heart’s going pretty hard. But that’s part of the job and why I love opening the batting.

“I want to be out there setting the tone, going in first and coming up against the best bowlers with a fresh ball. Whether you win or lose in the situation, that’s the bit you live for as an opening batter.

“With it being an Ashes, there’s a bit more on it but I think you try and keep the processes and emotions the same.”

