Steve Clarke says ‘it’s nice to be loved’ as Scotland bid to build on Norway win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Clarke says ‘it’s nice to be loved’ as Scotland bid to build on Norway win

By Press Association
Scotland manager Steve Clarke looks forward to Hampden return (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scotland manager Steve Clarke looks forward to Hampden return (Steve Welsh/PA)

Scotland will feel the love of the Tartan Army at Hampden Park following the stunning start to their 2024 European Championship qualifying campaign and Steve Clarke hopes the good form continues against Georgia.

The Scots made it three wins out of three in Group A with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win in Oslo on Saturday.

The highly-acclaimed victory, thanks to late goals from striker Lyndon Dykes and midfielder Kenny McLean, followed home wins against Cyprus and top seeds Spain in March.

Clarke’s side now prepare to face second-placed Georgia in front of a packed-out national stadium, where they have won their last five matches.

“I am the guy in charge so they are not going to get too excited,” said Clarke of his players, before acknowledging the growing excitement among the supporters.

“It is good. Everybody likes to be loved so when you come into the environment at Hampden Park and the players feel the reception of the crowd before the game and in the warm-up, the national anthem, and hopefully when the game starts we can start on the front foot and get the crowd behind us – it is nice to be loved.

“They want to do well for the crowd. So let’s try to keep that momentum and keep going.

“If you are doing well professionally you feel good about yourself.

“The players are feeling good and they are looking forward to another full house here at Hampden tomorrow, they are looking forward to putting on another good performance and hopefully we get the right result and that feel-good factor continues.”

Clarke, however, noted the strengths of Georgia who moved in to second place, five points behind the Scots with a 2-1 win away to Cyprus on Saturday.

The former Scotland defender, whose squad is “all present and correct” ahead of Tuesday’s clash, said: “It will be difficult. I said right at the start we had the toughest group.

“Georgia are for sure the toughest pot four team, one defeat in 15 matches, they are on a good run, they will feel good about themselves,

“A good win away to Cyprus, a difficult place to go, they have some good players, a good shape to their team. So, tough game.

Norway v Scotland – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group A – Ullevaal Stadion
Scotland had a good time in Oslo (PA)

“In terms of keeping momentum going, a win would be good. It’s all we are focused on.

“We spoke after the March camp about capitalising on the home win against Spain, we managed to do that, albeit late on against Norway.

“Obviously there is a feel-good factor on the back of those  two results but we know football has a habit of biting you if you don’t respect the game.

“We respect our opponent and we respect the game and we try to get another three points against Georgia.”

Clarke believes “togetherness” is key to success with his squad, who are looking to make it to a second successive European Championship finals..

The former West Brom and Kilmarnock boss said: “It is something we have been working on in the last three/four years, since I have been in the job.

“It is something we have tried to build, the togetherness of the group.

“The core of the group are the ones who drive those standards and togetherness.

“Obviously when you are getting good results alongside that everything feels good but you have to understand in football, if you take your eye off the ball you can be punished.”

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell hopes Arbroath fans will continue backing their club in numbers. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell urges Arbroath fans to turn Gayfield into a fortress as season ticket…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. St Andrews The Scores property on sale Picture shows; St Andrews The Scores . St Andrews . Supplied by Savills Date; Unknown
Inside £4m St Andrews home with red phone box and guest suites in the…
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips in action.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips says Trinidad and Tobago have 'serious momentum' ahead of…
Kinettles Hotel wanted to open a Greyfriar's Garden coffee kiosk Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews coffee kiosk refusal overturned on appeal but no fried food allowed
Gibson's savage attack happened behind the Mecca Bingo and St Paul's Church buildings. Image: Google.
Dundee thug who left friend for dead in city centre after Scotland match is…
Retired farmer, Jane Hill of Guthrie,
Jane Hill: Son's tribute to retired Angus farmer who has died aged 100
General view of the plot of land on Charleston Drive in Dundee where housing is planned
Plans for housing development on 'problem site' next to Dundee shops
Humza Yousaf does not back a full public inquiry into Professor Eljamel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Eljamel scandal: Humza Yousaf explains public inquiry stance on disgraced Dundee doctor
A car sitting sideways on a Dundee roundabout after drifting
'Dangerous and silly' Dundee car yob nearly smashes into van while drifting at busy…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his Secreatary of State for Scotland Alister Jack over his shoulder
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Three chaotic years without an early general election is sign of complete…