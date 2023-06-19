Rodgers returns: How Celtic managers have fared in their second spells in charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rodgers returns: How Celtic managers have fared in their second spells in charge

By Press Association
Brendan Rodgers has made his return to Celtic
Brendan Rodgers has made his return to Celtic

Brendan Rodgers has returned to Celtic four years and four months since his first spell in charge of the Glasgow giants came to an end.

The 50-year-old originally left Celtic Park to manage Leicester and returns as manager on a three-year contract to replace Ange Postecoglou.

Rodgers won all seven major Scottish trophies he competed for during his first spell as Celtic boss and completed an unbeaten campaign in his debut season of 2016-17.

Here, we look at how two other managers fared when they returned to Celtic for a second time.

Billy McNeill

The Lisbon Lions captain initially enjoyed a triumphant comeback when returning to the managerial hotseat in 1987 before the club went on to experience some turbulent times.

McNeill had succeeded his former boss Jock Stein back in 1978 after a successful spell as Aberdeen manager and won three titles in his five seasons, as well as one Scottish Cup and one League Cup, during a spell when the Dons and Dundee United upset the Old Firm duopoly.

After spells with Manchester City and Aston Villa, McNeill replaced Davie Hay after his former team-mate paid the price for a barren season in the face of a Rangers side rejuvenated by Graeme Souness.

McNeill immediately led Celtic to the double in their centenary season and stopped Rangers winning the treble in 1989 when Joe Miller’s goal earned the Hoops a Scottish Cup final win.

But Celtic missed out on European qualification the following season and McNeill was sacked in May 1991 after a second campaign without a trophy.

Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon
Neil Lennon returned to Celtic in 2019 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Lennon continued the success of Rodgers after being drafted in to replace his fellow Northern Irishman in February 2019, but he also suffered a disappointing end to his second reign.

The former Hoops skipper won the Scottish Cup in 2011 at the end of his first full season in charge and went on to win three consecutive titles as well as the 2013 Scottish Cup.

Lennon is the last man to lead Celtic into the knockout stages of the Champions League, with victory over Barcelona helping them make the last 16 in 2012-13.

After spells with Bolton and Hibernian, he finished off the clean sweep Rodgers started in 2019 and was in charge when they completed the quadruple treble in December 2020 following Covid disruptions.

His reign was starting to unravel, though, and Celtic’s 10-in-a-row dreams were dashed.

A League Cup defeat by Ross County ended their 12-trophy run of success and he resigned after a league defeat by the Staggies in February 2021.

