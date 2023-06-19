The lowdown on Georgia ahead of Euro 2024 qualifying clash with Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The lowdown on Georgia ahead of Euro 2024 qualifying clash with Scotland

By Press Association
Scotland’s Kris Boyd celebrates after scoring against Georgia in 2007 (Andrew MIlligan/PA)
Scotland's Kris Boyd celebrates after scoring against Georgia in 2007 (Andrew MIlligan/PA)

Group A leaders Scotland face Georgia in their fourth Euro 2024 qualifying match.

Their opponents have caused problems to Scotland in previous European Championship campaigns.

Here is the lowdown on Tuesday’s visitors to Hampden.

Manager

Soccer – UEFA Cup – Round Of 32 – Bayern Munich v Aberdeen – The Allianz Arena
Willy Sagnol in action against Richard Foster of Aberdeen while playing for Bayern Munich (Gareth Copley/PA)

Georgia have a familiar face in the dugout in former Bayern Munich and France full-back Willy Sagnol. He knows all about Hampden, having lost there to a Gary Caldwell goal in 2006 in the Euro 2008 qualifiers. Sagnol started his coaching career with France Under-21s before spending close to two years in charge of Bordeaux. He had a brief spell as Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant at Bayern in 2017 and took charge of Georgia in February 2021.

Form

Georgia sit second in Group A after drawing with Norway and winning in Cyprus in their opening two fixtures and their good form stretches back more than 18 months. They have only lost once in 15 games – in a World Cup warm-up game for Morocco. They have won 11 of those matches with defeated opponents including Sweden, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria and North Macedonia. A 5-2 Nations League win in Bulgaria is arguably the highlight of that run.

Star man

Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, right
Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, right, in action against Liverpool (Agostino Gemito/PA)

Georgia boast a player who has lit up Serie A this season. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia won the title with Napoli and the league’s player-of-the-year award after delivering 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 games. The 22-year-old was even nicknamed “Kvaradona” because of the influence he had for a club who last won the title with the help of the football genius of Diego Maradona. The winger only joined Napoli last summer after returning to Georgia to sign for Dinamo Batumi after leaving Rubin Kazan in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He has 10 goals in 21 internationals and is undoubtedly the one to watch from the visitors to Hampden.

Past meetings

Craig Beattie, centre, celebrates
Craig Beattie, centre, celebrates his winner in Scotland’s first game against Georgia (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland have beaten Georgia twice in Glasgow but lost both of their away fixtures, each of which were arguably the most costly games in Scotland’s near misses in qualification attempts for the European Championships of 2008 and 2016. Both home games have been narrow wins – Scotland needed an 89th-minute strike from Craig Beattie to seal a 2-1 victory in Alex McLeish’s first game in charge in 2007 and an own goal at Ibrox in a 1-0 victory in October 2014.

