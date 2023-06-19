QPR club captain Stefan Johansen leaves by mutual consent

QPR have announced the departure of club captain Stefan Johansen after his contract was mutually terminated.

The 32-year-old joined the R’s on loan from Fulham in January 2021 before making a permanent move in the summer.

He made 88 appearances overall for the club.

Johansen told the club website: “There is no bad blood at all, I have had conversations with the club and I think it’s time to move on.

“It suits all parties that I am leaving now. I have had a great time but do wish that I could have achieved what I came here to do, which was promotion to the Premier League.

“From the moment (boss) Gareth (Ainsworth) walked through the door we got on really well. We respect each other and have a strong relationship.

“He is a great guy and I leave the club with him as a good friend.”