Talking points as Scotland look to continue fine form against Georgia

Scotland meet Georgia in the Euro 2024 qualifiers at Hampden on Tuesday.

Steve Clarke’s men lead Group A after beating Norway in Oslo on Saturday to make it three wins from three.

Here are some of the main talking points ahead of the match.

Halfway to Germany?

⚽️ ძდ: 🇨🇾 კვიპროსი 1⃣-2⃣ საქართველო 🇬🇪⚽️ FT: 🇨🇾 Cyprus 1⃣-2⃣ #GFF 🇬🇪 🔜 We head to Scotland next, to take on the Group 🅰️ leaders. 👇 This is how the standings look after this evening's games (taken from https://t.co/EqDeCGNmc3). 🙂 #მევარსაქართველო #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/1oPoU8B44v — Georgia • GFF (@GeorgiaGff) June 17, 2023

A Scotland victory would put them eight points clear in Group A and leave them needing a maximum of five points from their final four matches to finish ahead of Georgia and Norway, their most realistic rivals in the race to seal automatic qualification for the European Championship finals in Germany along with group favourites Spain. With a trip to Cyprus to follow in September, the Tartan Army would be starting to plan their 2024 summer holidays with Scotland halfway through their campaign.

The best start ever?

Christian Dailly celebrates scoring against Lithuania to make it three from three in 2006 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland have never won their first four matches in a qualifying group. They last won their opening three qualifying games in the Euro 2008 section, beating Faroe Islands, France and Lithuania before losing in Ukraine. They missed out on qualification after losing to Georgia and Italy, twice, despite winning eight games in total. They also won their opening three games in the World Cup 1974 qualifiers, defeating Denmark twice and Czechoslovakia to make Germany with a game to spare.

Six of the best?

Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes celebrates in Oslo (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Scotland’s impressive run stretches back before the current campaign. They are unbeaten in seven competitive games, and have won six of them, and are looking for a sixth consecutive victory at Hampden. Steve Clarke’s men have won 13 out of their last 16 competitive matches.

Leaders on and off the pitch

First Minister Humza Yousaf meets the Georgia manager Willy Sagnol (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Georgia manager Willy Sagnol got a high-powered welcome when he took his squad for a walkabout in Glasgow city centre on Monday. The former Bayern Munich and France defender bumped into First Minister Humza Yousaf.

Keeping the momentum

Ryan Porteous is free to play (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland boss Clarke hinted that his team selection would be relatively unaffected by the rigours of Saturday’s clash with Norway in 30-degree heat. Georgia also had a tough game in Cyprus the same evening, winning 2-1. Clarke has the same players to choose from, including Ryan Porteous, who picked up a second booking in Oslo but suspensions only kick in after three yellow cards.