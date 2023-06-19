Midfielder Callum Roberts leaves Aberdeen to sign two-year deal at Scunthorpe By Press Association June 19 2023, 7.18pm Share Midfielder Callum Roberts leaves Aberdeen to sign two-year deal at Scunthorpe Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4490878/midfielder-callum-roberts-leaves-aberdeen-to-sign-two-year-deal-at-scunthorpe/ Copy Link Callum Roberts has returned to England (Mike Egerton/PA) Callum Roberts has left Aberdeen to join Scunthorpe following an injury-hampered spell in Scotland. The former Newcastle youth player joined the Dons from Colchester last summer but only played four times. The 26-year-old spent a long time out with a hamstring injury and his final two matches were in Jim Goodwin’s last games with the club – a Scottish Cup defeat by Darvel and a 6-0 defeat by Hibernian. Scunthorpe signed Roberts on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The midfielder told his new club’s website: “I am looking to get back playing football again on a weekly basis and enjoying it at training and match days.”