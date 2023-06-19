Midfielder Callum Roberts leaves Aberdeen to sign two-year deal at Scunthorpe

Callum Roberts has left Aberdeen to join Scunthorpe following an injury-hampered spell in Scotland.

The former Newcastle youth player joined the Dons from Colchester last summer but only played four times.

The 26-year-old spent a long time out with a hamstring injury and his final two matches were in Jim Goodwin’s last games with the club – a Scottish Cup defeat by Darvel and a 6-0 defeat by Hibernian.

Scunthorpe signed Roberts on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder told his new club’s website: “I am looking to get back playing football again on a weekly basis and enjoying it at training and match days.”