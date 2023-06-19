I’ve been there – Nathan Lyon feels for Moeen Ali over finger problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I’ve been there – Nathan Lyon feels for Moeen Ali over finger problem

By Press Association
England’s Moeen Ali is struggling with a badly blistered finger (Mike Egerton/PA).
Nathan Lyon expressed sympathy with fellow spinner Moeen Ali, who faces the prospect of bowling crucial spells on the final day of the first Ashes Test with a badly blistered finger, likening the situation to “a singer losing their vocals”.

Moeen, who has returned to the Test side after a hiatus of almost two years, opened up a wound on his right index finger on the second day at Edgbaston and has had to leave the field on multiple occasions since to receive treatment for it.

On day two he was fined and handed one demerit point by the match referee after applying a drying agent on his injured finger to help him grip the ball better without receiving approval.

Nathan Lyon (right) celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow
Despite his injury, Moeen managed to take the wickets of Cameron Green and Travis Head in the first innings, but his struggles to get purchase on the seam saw him leak runs.

The four overs he managed to bowl on day three before going off to receive treatment went for 26 runs, including two sixes in one over courtesy of Pat Cummins.

He will need to play through the pain barrier as England seek the seven wickets they need for victory on day five, while Australia will hope they can use his circumstances to their advantage as they try and score 174 more runs for victory.

Lyon, who has taken eight wickets in the match and knows the difficulties Moeen is facing, said: “I’ve got a lot of sympathy for Mo – not coming off any red-ball cricket for two years and being thrown in to bowl a lot of overs.

“The best way I can probably sum it up is it’s probably like a singer losing their vocals but being expected to go out there and put a concert on.

“It is extremely tough to grip the ball, especially as finger-spinners. As offies (off-spinners), we put our fingers on the seam and we try and spin it up the back of the ball as that’s where you get spin, drop and drift.

“So I’ve a lot of sympathy for him. I’ve been there before. It is quite painful.”

