On this day in 2008: Steve McClaren appointed manager of FC Twente

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2008: Steve McClaren appointed manager of FC Twente

By Press Association
Steve McClaren took charge of FC Twente, on this day in 2008 (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Steve McClaren took charge of FC Twente, on this day in 2008 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Former England boss Steve McClaren was appointed manager of Dutch club FC Twente, on this day in 2008.

The then 47-year-old signed a two-year deal to return to management for the first time since he left his role as England boss, following their failure to reach the 2008 European Championship.

McClaren’s name was closely linked with the Blackburn job after Mark Hughes left Ewood Park to join Manchester City, before he chose to succeed Fred Rutten in the Twente hot seat.

Soccer – UEFA European Championship 2008 Qualifying – Group E – England v Croatia – Wembley Stadium
McClaren joined FC Twente after leaving England (Martin Rickett/PA)

On his arrival, McClaren said: “It will be a huge challenge for me to work in the Dutch league and in the Champions League with FC Twente, but I am excited by the prospect and believe we are feeling positive for the campaign ahead.

“My message to the club’s fans, supporters I have heard so much about already, is a simple one: we will do everything in our power to take the club forward.”

McClaren kept to his word and steered the Dutch club to the Eredivisie title in 2010 after they finished runners-up to AZ Alkmaar in his first season in charge, but soon left to become manager at Wolfsburg and become the first Englishman to manage a German top-flight football club.

McClaren’s name was initially made in club management with Middlesbrough, where he won the League Cup in 2004 before falling just short in the 2006 UEFA Cup final – after successfully serving as Sir Alex Ferguson’s number two at Manchester United.

Soccer – UEFA Cup – Group A – Manchester City v FC Twente – City of Manchester Stadium
McClaren was linked with Mark Hughes’ old job at Blackburn before opting for the Dutch club (Martin Rickett/PA)

He was stood down from his role as England boss in November 2007 and was later replaced by Fabio Capello following a 3-2 Wembley defeat to Croatia which ended England’s hopes of qualifying for the tournament in Austria and Switzerland.

Following his time with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and a short stay at Nottingham Forest, he returned to Twente between January 2012 and February 2013 where he failed to reach the highs from his first stint and went on to spend a couple of spells with Derby as well as Newcastle and QPR.

McClaren returned to Old Trafford at the beginning of last season to become assistant manager to Erik ten Hag, helping Manchester United to their first trophy since 2017 as they won the Carabao Cup in February.

More from The Courier

Shirley-Anne Somerville.
Shirley-Anne Somerville: Fife MSP on 'difficult' Nicola Sturgeon arrest
Peter Roy (left) and his son, also Peter, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Crieff father-and-son plagued neighbours during dispute
Megan Cape. Image: Facebook.
St Andrews hotel worker abused police after drink-drive crash
Jim McLean waves to the fans after his last game in charge of Dundee United in 1993. Image: SNS.
Dundee United, Liverpool's Boot Room and the quest to replace Jim McLean
Eilish Cowan with dad Lawrence outside the Scottish Parliament. Image: Supplied
Fife dad urges government rethink over disabled children's funding
Students from Tayside Aviation have been left thousands of pounds out of pocket after its collapse. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Tayside Aviation students to receive 'pennies' back from tens of thousands invested
Mr Adams outside the fire-hit West Wemyss boat club.
'Like the Godfather': Dead deer left in doorway of Fife boat club night before…
Taff and Toby Jeffery on stage.
Family affair as Perth music legend Taff Jeffery, 82, releases album with son
Chris Kane and Stevie May.
Signs are good for Chris Kane, says St Johnstone team-mate Stevie May
Perth and Kinross councillor Crawford Reid.
Traffic concerns over idea for 68 holiday units in Auchterarder