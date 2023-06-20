Football rumours: Marcus Rashford set to sign long-term Man United deal

What the papers say

Manchester United are experiencing mixed fortunes as Erik ten Hag looks to build his squad for next season. On the plus side, the Daily Mail says they are close to agreeing a new, long-term deal with forward Marcus Rashford.

But the Mail also reports that United’s pursuit of Jordan Pickford is not going as smoothly. The paper says the England goalkeeper is happy at Everton, with no approach yet from Old Trafford.

West Ham look to have missed out in their pursuit of Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax, according to The Guardian. They continue to press ahead with a move for Joao Palhinha from Fulham.

Several leading clubs will be on alert after news from Napoli about striker Victor Osimhen. The Italian champions hope to extend the 24-year-old Nigerian’s contract, but according to the Metro, they would consider an offer “they cannot refuse”.

Understand Paris Saint-Germain are still planning to insist on Bernardo Silva as top summer target — valid also with Luis Enrique as new coach. 🚨🔴🔵 #PSG All parties feel Bernardo won’t join any Saudi club now. PSG will push again — but Man City won’t make any discount. pic.twitter.com/vByR92VtcP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2023

Arsenal 'ready to pounce for Harvey Barnes after Tottenham’s double transfer bid'https://t.co/BJ3JFTJYvN — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 19, 2023

Ryan Gravenberch: Liverpool are looking to sign the 21-year-old Dutch midfielder from Bayern Munich during the summer.

Matt Doherty: The 31-year-old former Tottenham defender is being linked with a free-agent move to the Saudi Pro League.