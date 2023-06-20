Alice Capsey and Alice Davidson-Richards released from England Test squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alice Capsey and Alice Davidson-Richards released from England Test squad

By Press Association
Alice Capsey will not be a part of England’s squad when the Ashes gets underway (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Alice Capsey and Alice Davidson-Richards have both been released from England’s Test squad for the Women’s Ashes in order to feature in the T20 A side in Wednesday’s meeting with Australia.

Davidson-Richards’ absence means there will be at least one change to the Ashes line-up following the Test against South Africa last year.

The Test will be England’s first over five days on home soil, and their first game played at Trent Bridge since 2000.

England v South Africa – Women’s Test Cricket – Day Two – The Cooper Associates County Ground
It will be followed by three ODIs and three T20 fixtures to decide the multi-format series.

Also selected for what will be a first T20 game for England A on Wednesday is Mahika Gaur of North West Thunder, after she was included when the senior squad gathered for a training camp early in June.

Freya Kemp, who will return to international cricket after an injury absence, South East Stars’ Bryony Smith and Linsey Smith of Southern Vipers are also in the A side.

Wednesday’s fixture at Haselgrave precedes an ODI series for the A side against Australia.

England v India – Women’s One Day International Series – Second ODI – The Spitfire Ground St Lawrence
England and England A both played out draws during their three-day warm-up matches against Australia A and Australia Women.

England head of performance pathways Richard Bedbrook said: “We’re really looking forward to getting our T20 series under way.

“The A side pushed the full Australian team hard during the three-day warm-up and with a number of quality individual performances, we’re very excited to continue competing across the T20 format against the Australian A side.

“Jon Batty will lead the A side across the T20 and 50-over series. Jon has enjoyed success in The Hundred with Oval Invincibles and is vastly experienced in white-ball tournaments across the globe.”

