St Johnstone’s James Brown signs one-year contract extension

By Press Association
St Johnstone’s James Brown has signed a contract extension (Jane Barlow/PA)
St Johnstone’s strong end to the season underpinned James Brown’s decision to sign a one-year contract extension with the Perth club.

After Steven MacLean replaced Callum Davidson in April following six games without a win, the McDiarmid Park outfit lost only one of their final six cinch Premiership fixtures to finish the season in ninth place, well clear of the relegation zone, with Brown a key figure.

The 25-year-old defender told the club’s official website: “We have an honest group of lads and I really enjoyed the back end of last season.

“There are multiple people at Saints I have a lot of time for and it’s an environment I love being in every day.

“Consistently playing and the way that we finished the season strongly helped me make my mind up to stay at the club.

“I have good friends here and I enjoy working with such a great playing and coaching staff.

“I look forward to working hard and seeing what we can achieve this season.”

MacLean, who became St Johnstone manager on a permanent basis in May, signing a three-year contract, declared himself “delighted to get the deal done”.

He said: “I think he showed how good he can be when he played right-back for me in the last five games of the season. He came in and has done excellent.

“It is up to him now to kick on as I think there is more improvement in James, I think he knows that himself.

“I don’t want him to just be steady, I want him to be better and I want to help him get better.”

