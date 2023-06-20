Final day of first Ashes Test under way after morning rain at Edgbaston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Final day of first Ashes Test under way after morning rain at Edgbaston

By Press Association
Play is due to resume at 2.15pm at Edgbaston (Martin Rickett/PA)
Play is due to resume at 2.15pm at Edgbaston (Martin Rickett/PA)

The decisive final day of the first Ashes Test belatedly got under way at 2.15pm after rain washed out the morning session at Edgbaston.

Both sides have clear routes to victory with 67 overs possible, England needing another seven wickets and Australia 174 runs.

The fifth day in Birmingham was confirmed as a 25,000 sell-out shortly after Stuart Broad produced an exhilarating double strike on the fourth evening, removing key men Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in an inspired spell.

The tourists resumed on 107 for three, with first-innings centurion Usman Khawaja in position on 34 not out and nightwatch Scott Boland holding up the other end.

England set their opponents a target of 281 to win, with Ollie Robinson ending a dangerous opening partnership at 61 before Broad got the ground rocking late on by taking out Labuschagne and Smith, the top two players in the ICC rankings.

Moeen Ali will be hoping he can play a role in knocking over Australia, with a painful open blister on his index finger causing him problems.

He reversed his international retirement to answer England’s call when Jack Leach was injured, but two years away from red-ball cricket have already taken their toll on the 36-year-old who has struggled to grip the ball properly since the injury emerged.

