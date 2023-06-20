England bowler Kate Cross ready for Ashes despite illness during preparation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England bowler Kate Cross ready for Ashes despite illness during preparation

By Press Association
Kate Cross has played six Tests for England (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Kate Cross has played six Tests for England (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Kate Cross says she is ready for the start of the Ashes this week despite her preparation being complicated by the parasitic illness Giardia over the last few months.

Cross was laid low by the tropical disease during a pre-season tour to India in March and went through nine unsuccessful rounds of antibiotics that left her fearful of missing out against Australia.

However, the latest round of treatment has flushed the infection out of her system and, while Cross has spent time on the sidelines, she bowled 18 overs in a warm-up against an Australia A side last week.

Kate Cross' preparation for the one-off Ashes Test has been less than ideal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Kate Cross’ preparation for the one-off Ashes Test has been less than ideal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Cross would ordinarily prefer to have more overs banked but she is confident she will be firing for the one-off Test, starting on Thursday, that acts as a curtain-raiser for the multi-format Ashes series.

She said: “I’m the kind of bowler that likes rhythm and long spells.

“Not just the last game that we played last week against the As, but the last three weeks of prep have actually been brilliant.

“I think I’ve probably learned a lot about myself in that I’ve got a lot of cricket under my belt and you don’t always have to tick all the boxes to feel good.

Cross is likely to open the bowling for England (David Davies/PA)
Cross is likely to open the bowling for England (David Davies/PA)

“As much as my preparation hasn’t been the plan A that I would have wanted, it’s still been great prep for myself.”

With Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Sciver-Brunt now retired, Cross is likely to open the bowling if, as expected, she plays her seventh Test at Trent Bridge – which will be played over five days.

Cross could even be responsible for sending down the first ball of the series, a prospect that leaves her with mixed emotions.

She added: “That’s actually scared me a little bit, to be honest, because there were times where I didn’t know if I’d be well enough to be thinking about playing Ashes cricket.

“We always prioritised my health before we prioritised thinking about that first ball.

“But when you’re a kid in the back garden playing Ashes cricket with your brother and your sister, you always think about those moments. Being able to do them on a big stage is really exciting.

“It would be a really proud moment if I got to take the new ball, especially if my parents and family are there to watch it as well.”

