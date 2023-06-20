Kevin van Veen on verge of Motherwell exit By Press Association June 20 2023, 5.33pm Share Kevin van Veen on verge of Motherwell exit Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4493602/kevin-van-veen-on-verge-of-motherwell-exit/ Copy Link Kevin van Veen could be set to return to the Netherlands (PA) Motherwell could be set to lose Kevin van Veen with the striker reportedly due to have a medical with Groningen. The Dutch club previously admitted their interest in the 32-year-old forward, who netted 29 goals for the Steelmen last season. The potential transfer could bring in £500,000 for the Lanarkshire club. Motherwell announced the signing of forward Jon Obika on Monday following his loan spell in the second half of last season. He's looking good and he's feeling fine 🙌@Jonathan_Obika pic.twitter.com/jeKQtQV3WN— Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) June 19, 2023 The 32-year-old former St Mirren and Morecambe striker scored once in 10 appearances. “Having been here last season, I was really eager to come back again this season,” Obika told Motherwell’s website. “I thrive when I work in a professional environment and feel that’s when I can get the best out of me. This club has high standards in abundance and I’m fully committed for the campaign ahead. “There is a real feel-good factor at the club and I’m looking forward to trying to create a successful season together.”