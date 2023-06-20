Ricky Ponting: Australia’s method has stood up and worked against ‘Bazball’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ricky Ponting: Australia’s method has stood up and worked against ‘Bazball’

By Press Association
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes England will be left questioning their ‘Bazball’ approach after Ben Stokes’ side lost an opening Ashes contest described by Nasser Hussain as “utterly absorbing”.

Pat Cummins led Australia to a remarkable two-wicket victory at Edgbaston, with an unbeaten 44 and match-winning stand of 55 alongside number 10 Nathan Lyon.

Australia’s triumph came following Stokes’ first-innings declaration on 393 for eight on the opening day after he and England head coach Brendon McCullum promised supporters entertainment.

“It was just a brilliant game and I was so privileged to be here to watch it,” Ponting told Sky Sports.

“The interesting thing coming out of it for me is going to be which team has got the most questions to answer, and I think England do.

“Is their style of play going to hold up in an Ashes series? Do they keep going, or do they declare at 393 on day one?

“By no means am I saying England’s methods are wrong. I have loved watching them play. But it goes to show that there is more than one way to skin a cat. This is a long game, and Australia’s method has stood up and worked.”

Australia successfully completed their second-highest chase in England, reaching a target of 281 that had seemed beyond them.

Nasser Hussain
Former England captain Nasser Hussain described the opening Ashes contest as “utterly absorbing” (John Walton/PA)

Former England captain Hussain, also speaking on Sky Sports, added: “It was utterly, utterly absorbing from the first ball which Zak Crawley creamed to the covers, to that last delivery.

“Pat Cummins was calm and cool when their country, and this country, was on the edge of our seats.

“When you lose, ‘Bazball’, the declaration and everything else gets questioned.

“But I applaud the players because this ground was sold out for five days, and everyone who came here today will want to come back for Test match cricket. And in this era, when Test match cricket is vulnerable, you do have to keep one eye on that.

“But obviously you want to win. You can’t hide behind that. We have beaten Australia in England since 2001 playing the old-fashioned way, so we didn’t need ‘Bazball’ to beat Australia then, but they have shown why they are the number one team in the world.”

