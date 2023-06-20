Isaac Price targets improvements after Northern Ireland suffer Kazakhstan defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Isaac Price targets improvements after Northern Ireland suffer Kazakhstan defeat

By Press Association
Isaac Price admitted Northern Ireland need to improve in September (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Isaac Price admitted Northern Ireland need to improve in September (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A frustrated Isaac Price said Kazakhstan had been “there for the taking” in Northern Ireland’s 1-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat at Windsor Park on Monday night.

Northern Ireland could not convert any of the 13 efforts they had at goal – with only one on target – and were punished at the death as Abat Aimbetov broke away to snatch an 88th minute winner.

It was a third consecutive 1-0 defeat for Michael O’Neill’s side, but where Friday’s loss away to Denmark had brought optimism, given a battling display against the group’s top seeds, a home defeat to a side ranked 50 places below Northern Ireland left a flat feeling.

Isaac Price warms up for Northern Ireland
Isaac Price said Kazakhstan had been “there for the taking” (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It’s very tough to take, frustrating really,” said Price. “We know we weren’t good enough. We knew they were there for the taking and we didn’t take our chances. We have to look back on it and improve for the next fixtures in September.”

O’Neill knows he must be patient with the many youngsters pressed into service ahead of schedule given an injury list which stretches into double figures. Price, 19, is on that list but the midfielder was not cutting himself any slack after the match.

“Personally I wasn’t good enough, technically on the ball and I didn’t create enough chances,” he said. “It was the same for the whole team really. We have to improve in the final third.

“We’re not too bad at the back, but we conceded a silly goal at the end so instead of taking a point, we lost everything.

“There was optimism coming in from the game on Friday night. We thought we deserved more against Denmark. We have to look back at the game and see where we can improve. There are so many areas where we can improve.

“We have two tough away games coming up in September, we have to go and try and get three points in both.”

Price, earning only his fourth cap, was starting a second-consecutive match, having also been asked to play in an advanced role behind the lone striker in Copenhagen.

“I’m delighted to play, the experience is something which you can’t get anywhere else,” he said. “International football is very different to the football you play at your club.”

Price is now set to start a new adventure, having this month signed a four-year contract to join Standard Liege after rejecting a new deal at Everton.

The move promises the opportunity to get more playing time and learn in a very different environment.

“I can’t wait to go over now,” he said. “Hopefully I can improve a lot more over there and in a different side of the game. It’s a lot more technical.

“I just can’t wait to get over and get started now.”

More from The Courier

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean hopes Melker Hallberg will sign a new contract.
Melker Hallberg: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean hopes midfielder will sign new contract
The crash happened on Napier Road in Glenrothes. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Emergency services called after car flips onto roof in Glenrothes
extensive damage to the front and side of one of the four vehicles involved in the crash.
Police charge man, 35, after four-car crash in Kinglassie
Dundee University graduations at Caird Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures from first day of graduations for Dundee University’s class of 2023
Hill Road in Ballingry has been blacked after a car overturned. Image Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Road reopens after car overturned in Ballingry
Dundee swimmer Taylor Mackenzie with her gold medal at the Special Olympics in Berlin
Dundee swimmer wins gold after firm donated £2k to send teen to Special Olympics
Jordan Forster leaves Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Former Dundee and Fife football star guilty of stalking and abuse
Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon
VIDEO: Watch as Nicola Sturgeon refuses to vouch for husband Peter Murrell in first…
Cowdenbeath manager Calum Elliot.
Calum Elliot on 'surprise' Viaplay Cup inclusion as boss explains Cowdenbeath transfer strategy
Ninewells worker John McLaren's black Honda MSX motorbike
Ninewells worker left without transport after £2,500 motorbike stolen