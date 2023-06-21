Football rumours: Arsenal offer £60m in second attempt to sign Kai Havertz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Arsenal offer £60m in second attempt to sign Kai Havertz

By Press Association
The Daily Mail reports Arsenal have made an improved bid for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz (Martin Rickett/PA)
The Daily Mail reports Arsenal have made an improved bid for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

The Daily Mail reports Arsenal have made an improved bid for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz. The Gunners are set to offer £60m for the 24-year-old, after previously having a £50m offer turned down. The extra funds could be just enough for the deal to get over the line, as the Blues seek to bolster their finances for their own recruitment plans.

Fulham are eager to sign Manchester United midfielder Fred, according to The Telegraph. It is believed the 30-year-old Brazil international would be open to the move, however bosses at United reportedly value Fred at a higher price than Fulham are willing to pay.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Everton are reportedly interested in Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone (Nick Potts/PA)

The Sun says Everton are looking at Crystal Palace keeper Sam Johnstone. It is said to be a pre-emptive move, ahead of an expected approach for current keeper Jordan Pickford from Manchester United.

And The Independent reports Newcastle are weighing up ending their interest in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Leicester City v West Ham United – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Leicester’s James Maddison is on the radar of Tottenham and Newcastle (Joe Giddens/PA)

James Maddison: Sky Sports says Leicester want more than £50m for the England midfielder, who is on the radar of Tottenham and Newcastle.

Georginio Wijnaldum: Paris St Germain are looking to offload the midfielder this summer, according to Foot Mercato.

