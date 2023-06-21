Rhys Healey returns to English football with Watford By Press Association June 21 2023, 1.30pm Share Rhys Healey returns to English football with Watford Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4495753/rhys-healey-returns-to-english-football-with-watford/ Copy Link Former MK Dons forward Rhys Healey (right) has joined Watford (Bradley Collyer/PA) Watford have signed striker Rhys Healey from Toulouse on a two-year deal. The Englishman moves to Vicarage Road after a three-year stint at the French club in which he scored 39 goals in 77 appearances and earned promotion to Ligue 1. The 28-year-old previously spent two years with MK Dons having started his professional career with Cardiff. Healey also had loan spells at Colchester, Dundee, Newport and Torquay earlier in his career.