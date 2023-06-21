Teen Josh Tarling blows away field to become British men’s time trial champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Teen Josh Tarling blows away field to become British men’s time trial champion

By Press Association
Josh Tarling (centre) has become the youngest ever elite men’s time trial winner (Ian Parker/PA)
Josh Tarling (centre) has become the youngest ever elite men’s time trial winner (Ian Parker/PA)

Teenager Josh Tarling blew away the rest of the field to become the British men’s time trial champion as Lizzie Holden claimed the women’s crown at the Croft Circuit near Darlington.

Tarling is just 19 but the 6ft 4in tall Welshman towered over his rivals in more ways than one, putting more than a minute into them over the course of 41.1 kilometres as he won in a time of 48 minutes 50 seconds in windy conditions in north Yorkshire.

Bahrain-Victorious’ Fred Wright was second, 63 seconds down, with Tarling’s Ineos Grenadiers’ team-mate Connor Swift in third, but nobody could touch the young Welshman as he claimed his first win at senior level.

“It sounds pretty cool, doesn’t it?” said Tarling, who was snapped up by the Ineos Grenadiers on a three-year deal last winter.

“I’m super happy. We had a plan, it was definitely an aggressive plan and we gave it a go.”

Last year Tarling won the world time trial title at junior level.

Here, he skipped the under-23 category and only looked out of place in terms of how dominant he was. Tarling is 360 days younger than Josh Charlton, who took the men’s under-23 title earlier in the day.

Wright, who came into the race still dealing with some raw emotions following the death of his team-mate Gino Mader at the Tour de Suisse last week, could only admire Tarling’s ride.

“As a ride, I was really pleased with it, Wright told the PA news agency. “It’s just a shame there was a massive kid who’s put a minute into me, so what can you do?

“He’s a super talent and I think he’s going to be the next big thing in time trialling.”

It is the third year in a row an Ineos rider has taken the title. Ethan Hayter – winner of the last two national championships – was unable to defend his title due to a broken collarbone, while Geraint Thomas also withdrew and is now expected to also sit out Sunday’s road race.

But even with some elite riders missing, Tarling’s margin of victory left little doubt as to his superiority.

Holden won the women’s event by 14 seconds from Anna Morris and 16 from Elinor Barker, completing the 27.4km course – two laps of the route – in a time of 37 minutes and two seconds.

The 25-year-old Manx rider was third in last year’s time trial as Joss Lowden took the title, and second as an under-23 rider in 2019, but this was her first time on the top step of the podium.

“It’s very special,” Holden said. “It means a lot. I had high expectations because I’ve been close many times before, and with Joss not being here, I thought it could actually be possible.

“But you never know until it happens. When I found out after I crossed the line, I couldn’t believe it.”

Holden, who left British squad Le Col-Wahoo last winter to move up to the WorldTour level with UAE Team ADQ, now hopes the win will help her case as she vies for selection for the Tour de France Femmes at the end of the month.

“Hopefully this result helps my side of it, but in the next few weeks I should hear,” said Holden, who rode in the inaugural edition of the race last summer.

“It was pretty special. I’ve never experienced a race organised like that and with the fans, it definitely felt like a different level, that’s for sure.”

More from The Courier

Neil Cunningham Dobson
Lost Titanic sub an 'accident waiting to happen', says St Andrews expert
Josh Tarling (centre) has become the youngest ever elite men’s time trial winner (Ian Parker/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — 10 times driving disqualified
Craig Hinchliffe is St Johnstone's new goalkeeping coach.
Craig Hinchliffe: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean believes ex-Dundee United goalkeeping coach will be…
Montrose goalkeeping coach David Larter with Cammy Gill, Cammy Middleton and Ross Matthews.
David Larter set for 620-mile weekly roundtrips Montrose as Links Park legend takes on…
Val McDermid became a Doctor of Letters at Oxford University
'Me! From a cooncil hoose!': Val McDermid 'gobsmacked' to receive Oxford University honorary degree
Chris van der Kuyl, who runs 4J Studios wth Paddy Burns. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee firm behind Minecraft success wins Nintendo deal for new game
Greig is accused of killing driver Mark Ward (pictured). Image: Supplied
Man in court accused of killing Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward, who died a…
Travellers' caravans in South Inch, Perth.
Travellers park more than 130 caravans on Perth's South Inch without council permission
The wreckage of the bus destroyed by the fire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
'Explosions' heard as bus fire shuts Broughty Ferry road
James McPake with latest signing Sam Fisher. Image: Craig Brown.
Sam Fisher explains Dundee exit and the 'massive factor' behind Dunfermline return