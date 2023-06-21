Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O’Hara in USA squad for World Cup

Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O’Hara are to set play in their fourth World Cup after being named in the United States squad for this summer’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

The trio were included in a 23-player group by coach Vlatko Andonovski on Wednesday as the US bid to win the competition for a third time in a row.

There is further experience in the squad with Alyssa Naeher and Julie Ertz being involved for a third successive World Cup while a another four players – Crystal Dunn, Emily Sonnett, Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle – will feature for a second time.

Fourteen players will sample their first World Cup.

Forward Rapinoe, who has scored 63 goals in 199 appearances for the national side, is the oldest member of party. She turns 38 on July 5.

Captain Becky Sauerbrunn has been ruled out through injury.

Changes can still be made prior to the deadline for official squads to be submitted to organisers FIFA on July 10.

The US play Wales in San Jose, California on July 9 in their final friendly before the tournament.

The World Cup begins on July 20 with the holders facing Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal in the group stage.