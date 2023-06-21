Ross County sign midfielder Kyle Turner from Partick Thistle on two-year deal By Press Association June 21 2023, 6.48pm Share Ross County sign midfielder Kyle Turner from Partick Thistle on two-year deal Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4497682/ross-county-sign-midfielder-kyle-turner-from-partick-thistle-on-two-year-deal/ Copy Link Kyle Turner, centre, has moved north (PA) Ross County have signed midfielder Kyle Turner on a two-year contract. The 25-year-old has moved from Partick Thistle after being part of the Jags side that lost to County in the cinch Premiership play-off final. County manager Malky Mackay said: “Kyle is an exciting young player who was named in the Championship Team of the Year last season. “I am delighted to bring him to Dingwall and he will be a fantastic addition to our squad.”