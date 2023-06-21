Dean Cornelius confirms Motherwell departure after turning down contract By Press Association June 21 2023, 6.59pm Share Dean Cornelius confirms Motherwell departure after turning down contract Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4497694/dean-cornelius-confirms-motherwell-departure-after-turning-down-contract/ Copy Link Dean Cornelius is on the move (Steve Welsh/PA) Midfielder Dean Cornelius has announced his departure from Motherwell. The 22-year-old was offered a new contract but revealed on Twitter that his spell at his boyhood heroes was over. Cornelius has been linked with Sky Bet League Two side Harrogate Town. Forever grateful for the opportunity to have represented the team I love. Thanks for everything @motherwellfc . It really was a dream come true 🧡 pic.twitter.com/B9NrPtz5sR— Dean Cornelius (@deancornelius86) June 21, 2023 He wrote: “Forever grateful for the opportunity to have represented the team I love. Thanks for everything @motherwellfc. It really was a dream come true.” Cornelius made 53 appearances for his local club after coming through the youth academy.