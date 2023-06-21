Alex Scott narrates Disney short film encouraging girls to try football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Scott narrates Disney short film encouraging girls to try football

By Press Association
(Disney/PA)
(Disney/PA)

Former England footballer turned TV presenter Alex Scott will narrate a new animated Disney short film which encourages young girls to try the sport ahead of the Women’s World Cup this summer.

Ella: A Modern Day Fairytale is a retelling of the classic Cinderella story and follows a primary school pupil named Ella who pursues her passion to play football while overcoming barriers along the way.

She receives help from her three Lioness Godmothers – England Women stars Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze and Lauren James – who have all been animated into Disney-inspired characters for the film.

Former footballer turned sports presenter Alex Scott
Former England footballer turned sports presenter Alex Scott

The short film is a collaboration between England Football and Disney with the aim of showing that “football is for everyone” and to inspire girls to try it out in the playground or at a local club.

It has been produced in connection with the Disney-inspired Shooting Stars programme, which supports primary school-aged girls to develop movement, listening and speaking skills while introducing them to the sport through storytelling from Disney.

Since launching in 2019, the partnership programme with England Football, has seen more than 70,000 girls take part across 3,600 schools in the UK.

“Disney is so proud of the Shooting Stars programme,” Nicole Morse, the entertainment company’s vice-president of brand and franchise marketing at Disney in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said.

“To see our characters having a real impact and being a force for good to help young girls begin a love of football, as well as get active and develop the confidence that Shooting Stars gives, is wonderful.”

(Disney/England Football/PA)

“The programme has been a great success, and this brilliant new take on a Disney classic in inspiring Ella: A Modern Day Fairytale will help spread the word of Shooting Stars meaning even more girls will benefit from it.”

Football Association head of development Louise Gear added: “As a mum, I’m really excited that we’re able to work with our partner Disney on bringing to life a much-loved classic film in Ella: A Modern Day Fairytale.

“Football is a game for all and Disney-inspired Shooting Stars aims to provide opportunities for girls in schools up and down the country to play the game they love from an early age.

She said the new film “highlights the barriers that many girls face when trying to play football, and ahead of a huge summer for women’s and girls’ football we hope this not only inspires more girls to have the courage to play, but changes perceptions in the playground”.

Copies of the film will also be distributed for free to primary schools across the country from September.

