Home Sport

Football rumours: Manchester United make last-gasp attempt to sign Harry Kane

By Press Association
England captain Harry Kane is reportedly wanted by Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
England captain Harry Kane is reportedly wanted by Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Manchester United have reportedly made a last-ditch attempt to sign England captain Harry Kane. According to The Sun, the Red Devils have reached out to the Tottenham striker to encourage him to put in a transfer request as club bosses grow increasingly frustrated with Spurs’ unwillingness to negotiate over Kane’s position.

Staying at Old Trafford, The Telegraph reports the club have joined Arsenal in pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. United are said to be interested in a player-plus-cash deal involving England defender Harry Maguire or Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay.

Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group B – Aviva Stadium
Could we see Dara O’Shea back in the Premier League next season? (Niall Carson/PA)

West Brom defender Dara O’Shea could be set for a return to the Premier League next season. The Irish Independent reports the 24-year-old Republic of Ireland international has all-but confirmed a move to Burnley, with a medical at Turf Moor on Thursday the last hurdle to clear.

And the Evening Standard claims Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech is nearing a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tottenham Hotspur v AC Milan – UEFA Champions League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali is on Newcastle’s radar (John Walton/PA)

Sandro Tonali: The Athletic says Newcastle are circling a £60million deal for the AC Milan midfielder.

Bernardo Silva: The Manchester City midfielder is nearing a move to Saudi Arabia, according to Spanish outlet Marca.

