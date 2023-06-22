Sir Geoffrey Boycott says England ‘have got carried away with Bazball’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sir Geoffrey Boycott says England ‘have got carried away with Bazball’

By Press Association
Sir Geoffrey Boycott has questioned England’s approach (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sir Geoffrey Boycott has questioned England’s approach (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has said England “have got carried away with Bazball” after they suffered defeat in the first Ashes Test.

The hosts are 1-0 down with four matches to play after being beaten by two wickets by Australia in a dramatic finale at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

England head coach Brendon McCullum has said of England’s commitment to risky, aggressive cricket – nicknamed Bazball – that “you’re not always going to win and we understand that, but we want to keep getting up and throwing punches as a team”.

Ben Stokes' England lost the first Test
Ben Stokes’ England lost the first Ashes Test (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former England batter Boycott wrote in the Telegraph: “England have got carried away with Bazball and seem to think entertaining is more important than winning.

“But England supporters want one thing more than anything else – to win the Ashes. Scoring fast runs, whacking lots of fours and sixes is lovely. It is great. But only if England do not lose sight of the big prize which is to beat Australia.

“If at the end of the series Australia go home with the Ashes we will feel sick, regardless of how much we have been entertained.

“They are in danger of letting hubris be their downfall or, quoting William Shakespeare in Hamlet, being hoist by one’s own petard. They are going to defeat themselves. It would be sad if playing exciting cricket for a year is going to their heads.

“By all means entertain but cricket is like chess. There are moments when you need to defend. Sometimes you need to be patient and accept it. Do not just attack, attack, attack. England need a bit of common sense and pragmatism.”

Skipper Ben Stokes leads the team back into action when the second Test starts next Wednesday at Lord’s.

More from The Courier

Balhousie Pitlochry Care Home, where the inspection was carried out
Pitlochry care home makes 'significant improvement' months after scathing report
Gladiators competitor Sheli McCoy on crutches
Dundee Gladiators star back in training after TV show injury
Peter Campbell has been jailed for eight months.
Sheriff's rage at Montrose stalker who completed just minutes of 200 hours community service
Ife Akidoe from St Joseph's Primary Dundee.
Deaf Dundee schoolchildren sing with sign language to share joy of music
Sharon Murray went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Driver blamed victim after collision with pedestrian at Perth McDonald’s
A woman wearing rainbow glasses and a green jumpsuit in front of the takeaway counter in The Little Green Larder.
Dundee zero waste shop The Little Green Larder reopens with takeaway
These Morgan Academy pupils are concerned about their peers who are vaping. Katya Walls (school vice captain, 6th year), Crawford Miller (school vice captain, 6th year), Imaan Hussain (school captain, 6th year) and Lewis Brown (5th year). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inside the Dundee school fighting back against the teen vape epidemic
Alexander Rea leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Marines corporal injured police officer in Dundee street brawl
Fort Apache at Fairmuir School was built by 12 lads at the school, which catered for  children with special needs. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictures of life in Dundee in 1973 - when a house cost £9k and…
James Glen of St Andrews Taxis and Davie Wilcox of Club Cabs are concerned about unscrupulous taxi drivers.
St Andrews taxi firms warn rogue drivers are ripping-off customers