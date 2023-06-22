New Rangers academy chief says club can be ‘world-leading in player development’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Rangers academy chief says club can be ‘world-leading in player development’

By Press Association
Rangers have appointed a new academy director (Andrew Milligan/{PA Archive)
Rangers have appointed a new academy director (Andrew Milligan/{PA Archive)

Zeb Jacobs intends to make Rangers one of the leading clubs in the world at developing young players after being promoted to the role of academy director.

The Belgian was initially recruited by Gers as head of academy coaching in 2021, with current manager Michael Beale – who was first-team coach at the time – involved in attracting him to Ibrox.

Jacobs, who was head of development at Royal Antwerp in his homeland prior to moving to Scotland, will step up to take on a position recently vacated by Craig Mulholland, whose looming departure was announced at the start of May.

“I am excited about this new chapter as the academy director of Rangers Football Club,” Jacobs told the Gers’ website. “The opportunity to develop the best young talent in Scotland is incredibly exciting, and I am ready to make a lasting impact.

“With the resources and elite infrastructure already in place, I firmly believe that our academy has the potential to become world-leading in player development.

“My vision is crystal clear: ‘create the most exciting learning environment in sports’.

“By maximising the potential of every player and nurturing their skills, we aim to produce a new generation of players who can excel not only for Rangers in Scotland but also on the European stage.
 
“My relationship with Michael Beale, our CEO and board is already very strong, and we will look to use that to maximise the pathway from the academy to the first team.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and truly excited for the bright future ahead.”

Chief executive James Bisgrove believes Jacobs’ relationship with Beale can help create a smooth pathway from academy to first team.

“I’d like to firstly congratulate Zeb on his appointment,” Bisgrove said.

“Michael Beale and I, along with other key colleagues from the football department, led a thorough and diligent recruitment process to identify our next academy director, with Zeb the outstanding candidate.

“Zeb will bring constant innovation and a clear vision to the role, and his strong collaborative relationship with Michael Beale and the first-team staff will ensure a direct link and pathway between the academy and men’s first team that will flourish for many years.

“The Rangers academy has produced some of the leading talents in the Scottish game in recent seasons, and we’re confident that Zeb is well placed to create an environment for the next crop of talent to thrive and reach the Rangers first team.
 
“Our academy is a truly elite environment, and the brilliant work of all academy staff, past and present, has laid a strong foundation for Zeb and the wider academy staff, including David McCallum [B team head coach], to accelerate this progress and ensure that our youth football development programme is the unrivalled leader in the Scottish game.”

