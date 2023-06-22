Tottenham in talks to sign Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tottenham in talks to sign Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario

By Press Association
Tottenham are n talks to sign Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Tottenham have accelerated their search to find Hugo Lloris’ long-term successor by opening talks with Empoli over the signing of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Spurs captain Lloris, 36, is approaching the final 12 months of his deal and revealed earlier this month his desire to seek a new challenge when in an interview with media in France he described his situation as “the end of an era”, having been at the club since 2012.

Discussions took place with Brentford number one David Raya over a potential move across the capital, but the £40million price tag placed on the Spanish international has stalled the move.

Tottenham have now shifted focus to Vicario and are confident of securing his services with talks under way with Empoli, the PA news agency understands.

The 26-year-old has starred for the Serie A mid-table outfit during the last two seasons, saving eight penalties in that period, and has recently been involved in Italy national team squads to highlight his growing reputation.

Reports suggest a bid in the region of 19million euros (£16.4m) will be enough to prize Vicario away from Empoli.

It would make the Italian keeper Ange Postecoglou’s second signing since he was announced as head coach on June 6, following the permanent transfer of former loanee Dejan Kulusevski last weekend.

Postecoglou officially begins his role at Tottenham on July 1, the club’s first day of pre-season, but is still finalising his coaching set-up

It was confirmed on Monday that John Kennedy and Gavin Strachan would not follow Postecoglou in swapping Celtic for Spurs after the duo were announced as part of Brendan Rodgers’ backroom staff.

Ryan Mason, who took charge of Tottenham’s final six matches of the 2022-23 campaign, is set to remain at the club and be part of Postecoglou’s coaching set-up but the vacancy of goalkeeper coach is still to be finalised.

