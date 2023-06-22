Odin Thiago Holm becomes first Celtic signing of second Brendan Rodgers reign

Celtic have completed the first signing of Brendan Rodgers’ second spell as manager after the club announced the arrival of Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm on a five-year contract.

The 20-year-old joins from Eliteserien club Valerenga for a fee reportedly in the region of £2.5million.

Holm was already on Celtic’s radar prior to Rodgers’ return as boss earlier this week, and the Northern Irishman has given the new recruit his seal of approval, describing him as “an exciting young player”.

“We are delighted to bring Odin to the club and to secure his signing so early in the window,” the recently-appointed Hoops manager told the club’s website.

“He is a player who has been in the club’s scouting and recruitment system for some time.

“I have looked at him closely and believe he is someone who can make a big impact at the club.

“I have spent time already with Odin, he is an ambitious, exciting young player and I know he is delighted to be joining us.

“He is a great addition to the quality squad we already have and we really look forward to working with him.”

Rodgers will face the media at Celtic Park on Friday afternoon for the first time since he was appointed as Ange Postecoglou’s successor.