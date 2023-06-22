‘A big distraction’ – Cameron Norrie has no interest in becoming Netflix star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
'A big distraction' – Cameron Norrie has no interest in becoming Netflix star

By Press Association
Cameron Norrie is in the quarter-finals at Queen’s (Adam Davy/PA)
Cameron Norrie is in the quarter-finals at Queen’s (Adam Davy/PA)

Camera-shy Cameron Norrie admits he is unlikely to become a Netflix star any time soon.

Documentary makers were shadowing top tennis players at tournaments throughout last year as they filmed the Netflix show Break Point.

Nick Kyrgios, Matteo Berrettini and Taylor Fritz were among the players the cameras were focused on, but British number one Norrie will not be following suit.

“I think for me it’s more important to keep training as hard as I can and to be known for being a tennis player and a good competitor,” he said. “I think it’s a big distraction having the cameraman there full time.

“I think it’s great what they’re doing for tennis, promoting tennis, and getting some new fans into the sport and people learning about tennis.

“But I’m not sure what I’d do. I think I probably wouldn’t do it, but that’s me right now. But I can understand why some players fancy it and why they are choosing the players that they are.

“But for me, I prefer Andy Murray’s documentary and I’d prefer to do something myself if I were to do something one day.”

Norrie does want to follow in Berrettini’s footsteps, however, by winning the title at Queen’s Club this week.

The Italian is absent this year, having won the previous two cinch Championships, the first against Norrie in the 2021 final.

“I think it would be unreal to do that, and especially here at Queen’s,” said Norrie.

“I came so close. I think I still had never won a title yet when I was in the final with Berrettini. I really thought that was going to be the one.

“It was a tough one. Yeah, a big goal of mine to get a title on the grass. It’s a long way away, but I’m still in it and still need to keep improving everything in my game.”

Sebastian Korda
Sebastian Korda is up next for Cameron Norrie (Adam Davy/PA).

Norrie faces American Sebastian Korda, who knocked out Britain’s Dan Evans in the first round, in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Korda, the world number 32, said: “He’s probably one of the biggest fighters on tour. He doesn’t give you very many free points.

“I’m expecting a good battle. It’s going to be fun, for sure, and another good test for me. Yeah, another solid match coming up. I’m very happy for it.”

On Thursday world number two Carlos Alcaraz reached the last eight, brushing aside Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-2 6-3.

Much is expected of the 20-year-old Spanish sensation, although he is clearly still coming to terms with his timing and movement on the grass.

However, this was a vast improvement on his laboured first-round win over Arthur Rinderknech.

“I’m really happy with the level I played at today,” he said. “I think I had a solid match, I played my game and enjoyed playing here.

“Playing this kind of match I’m OK with this one. It’s more practice and I am happy getting experience on grass.

“After this match the expectation changes. I think I’m ready to get a good result on grass.”

Andy Murray’s conqueror Alex De Minaur swept past Diego Schwartzman 6-2 6-2 and will face France’s Adrian Mannarino, who beat Fritz 6-4 7-6 (7).

