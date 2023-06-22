Harry Paton agrees new two-year contract with Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Paton agrees new two-year contract with Motherwell

By Press Association
Harry Paton initially joined Motherwell in April (Ken Macpherson/PA)
Harry Paton has signed a new two-year contract with Motherwell after initially joining on a short-term deal towards the end of last season.

The 25-year-old Canadian midfielder arrived in April, becoming Stuart Kettlewell’s first addition, and he made seven appearances as the Fir Park side finished the season strongly.

Paton, who previously played under the Well boss at Ross County, has now committed his future to the Steelmen until 2025.

“It’s great that I’ve been given this opportunity,” he told the Well website.

“I really enjoyed my short stint here last season and I’m now just focused on getting going again.”

Kettlewell is excited about what Paton can bring to Motherwell once he gets a full pre-season under his belt.

“Harry showed signs of real quality last season,” he said.

“Signing when he did, was really difficult as he had to get up to speed really quickly and help us get over the finish line.

“Now he has the summer to prepare physically and mentally and I’m really looking forward to working with him again.”

“He gives us real quality in the middle of the pitch and I have a really good relationship with him personally.”

News of Paton’s signing comes on the same day as confirmation that Dean Cornelius has left Motherwell to join Harrogate on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old midfielder played more than 50 times for the team he supported as a child after making his debut in May 2019.

Motherwell offered Cornelius a new contract for the upcoming season, but he decided his future lay with English League Two side Harrogate.

“I’ve said for a while I’ve always wanted to challenge myself down in England and I feel like Harrogate is the right club for me,” he told the Town website.

“I’ve spoken briefly with the manager about his goals for the upcoming season and it really matched what I want to do in my career and hopefully we can kick on and have a good season.

“It was never going to be easy leaving Motherwell, but I just felt now at 22 years old it was the right time and the right move in my career to now challenge myself in a new league and a new environment, moving away from home for the first time.”

Motherwell said in a statement: “From attending matches in the stand, to playing over 50 matches for the club. Dean Cornelius has joined Harrogate Town. All the best, Dean.”

