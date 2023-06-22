Tom Davies to leave Everton after turning down new contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tom Davies to leave Everton after turning down new contract

By Press Association
Tom Davies will leave Everton at the end of the month when his contract expires (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton midfielder Tom Davies will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month after turning down a new deal, the club have announced.

The 24-year-old former academy player, who made his debut aged 17 in April 2016, will exit Goodison Park in search of regular playing time after featuring only 19 times in the Premier League last season.

Manager Sean Dyche was keen for Davies to stay and fight for a place in the team as Everton look to avoid a third straight top-flight relegation scrap next campaign.

Instead, he will become the third first-team player to move on at the end of their deals, after it was confirmed earlier in June that Andros Townsend and Yerry Mina would not be offered new contracts.

Everton director of football, Kevin Thelwell, said: “We offered Tom a new contract, but he feels he has reached the stage in his career where he needs regular first-team football and, as a result, he wants to look at alternative options away from Everton.

“As a lifelong Evertonian and proud Scouser, Tom has always given everything for the club. We respect his decision and thank him for his service and commitment. Everyone at Everton wishes him the very best for the future.”

One of Davies’ most memorable moments at Goodison Park came when he scored the third goal in a 4-0 win over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in 2017.

That season saw the team finish seventh and qualify for the Europa League, but the former England Under-21 captain’s time with the Toffees coincided with a steady slide down the table, culminating in 16th and 17th-place finishes that saw them only narrowly beat the drop.

He leaves having made 179 appearances across seven seasons for the club in all competitions, scoring seven goals.

Club captain Seamus Coleman and backup goalkeeper Andy Lonergan have both been offered new deals, but Asmir Begovic will leave the club after rejecting new terms.

