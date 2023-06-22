Kilmarnock sign defender Corrie Ndaba on season-long loan from Ipswich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kilmarnock sign defender Corrie Ndaba on season-long loan from Ipswich

By Press Association
Corrie Ndaba (right) has agreed another loan move (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Corrie Ndaba (right) has agreed another loan move (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Kilmarnock have continued a busy week of recruitment by signing defender Corrie Ndaba on a season-long loan from Ipswich.

The 23-year-old Irish centre-half came through the academy at Town but has made only five first-team appearances for his parent club.

Ndaba has had several loan spells in recent seasons, most notably at Killie’s local rivals Ayr in the first half of 2021 and at Salford, where he won the Supporters’ Player of the Year award in 2021-22.

He spent last on loan at Burton and Fleetwood, making a total of 19 appearances across the campaign.

Ndaba’s arrival was announced a day after Killie completed the triple signing of attacker Matty Kennedy, midfielder Kyle Magennis and on-loan Bournemouth goalkeeper Will Dennis.

The Ayrshire club also revealed on Thursday that 24-year-old English defender Jack Sanders, who spent last season on loan at Cove Rangers, has signed a new one-year contract for the upcoming campaign.

Corrie Ndaba (right) has agreed another loan move (Bradley Collyer/PA)
