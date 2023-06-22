Lee Carsley praises England Under-21s’ ‘brilliant spirit’ after winning opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lee Carsley praises England Under-21s’ ‘brilliant spirit’ after winning opener

By Press Association
England Under-21s head coach Lee Carsley was impressed by his side’s performance (Mike Egerton/PA)
England Under-21s head coach Lee Carsley was impressed by his side’s performance (Mike Egerton/PA)

England Under-21s head coach Lee Carsley praised the spirit of his squad after goals from Jacob Ramsey and Emile Smith Rowe secured a 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic in their Euro 2023 opener.

Chelsea forward Noni Madueke had signalled England’s intent early on when his effort came back off the crossbar.

Although the Czech Republic also had chances, with Vasil Kusej spurning the best of them when clear through on goal, the Young Lions maintained their composure to make the breakthrough at the start of the second half through Aston Villa midfielder Ramsey.

After Anthony Gordon saw a goal ruled out with 20 minutes left for Morgan Gibbs-White blocking a free-kick in the build-up, England continued on the front foot and were eventually rewarded during stoppage time when substitute Smith Rowe slotted home following a counter-attack.

England reached the semi-finals of the tournament in 2017, but failed to make it out of the group stage in both 2019 and 2021.

With holders Germany and Israel having played out a 1-1 draw in Kutaisi, Carsley’s side now find themselves in the driving seat for qualification from Group C.

“I am really pleased to get the result,” Carsley said on UEFA.com.

“The preparation has gone really well, but I didn’t want to jinx us before the game by saying that.

“There is a brilliant spirit within the lads. We feel like we’re in a good place.”

Carsley’s side next face Israel on Sunday before tackling Germany in Batumi on June 28.

Arsenal midfielder Smith Rowe said: “We wanted to make a statement in the first game.

“We knew the Czechs would be really strong, so we are really happy with the three points.”

The Czech Republic will now regroup for their second game against Germany.

“A match like this has to be the best motivation for the future despite our loss,” coach Jan Suchoparek said.

“It is not the end of the tournament for us and I am sure we will fight in the next two matches even more.”

More from The Courier

Group of graduates with a Masters in Architecture. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee University graduations 2023: Best pictures from day three
CR0043642 Art Night event at the DC Thomson Counting House, Meadowside office ....Pic Paul Reid
Art Night kicks off in Dundee with sparkling VIP launch at Courier offices
The woman was robbed on a path leading from Robertson Street in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Police probe after woman robbed of purse in Dundee
Evan Towler trains with Scotland under-19s. He has joined Montrose FC from Aberdeen FC
Montrose sign Aberdeen and Scotland under-19 defender Evan Towler as part of double swoop
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Blairgowrie fire Picture shows; Blairgowrie fire . Blairgowrie . Supplied by Blair James Martin Date; 22/06/2023
Five fire crews tackle blaze at Blairgowrie property
Dundee United's Liam Grimshaw is bracing himself for a battle in the Championship. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC
Liam Grimshaw warns Dundee United must be at their best to succeed in 'competitive'…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Missing Kirkcaldy woman Picture shows; Louise Rodger . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Concerns grow for woman, 28, missing from Kirkcaldy
England Under-21s head coach Lee Carsley was impressed by his side’s performance (Mike Egerton/PA)
Thursday court round-up — 'Screw the nut and find new friends'
Montrose chairman John Crawford, Montrose Port Authority CEO Tom Hutchison, InterMoor's Alan Duncan and Montrose chief executive Peter Stuart launch the club's new kit
Montrose enter uncharted waters after agreeing sponsorship deal with Montrose Port Authority
A view of the exterior of Poppyview Nursery, which has announced it is to close.
Closure of crisis-hit Fife nursery confirmed after scathing inspectors' report