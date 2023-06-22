American businessman Kevin M Nagle completes takeover of Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
American businessman Kevin M Nagle completes takeover of Huddersfield

By Press Association
Kevin M Nagle’s agreed purchase has been ratified by the relevant authorities to give him 100 per cent ownership (Richard Sellers/PA)


American businessman Kevin M Nagle has completed his takeover of Huddersfield.

The Terriers announced on Thursday evening that Nagle’s agreed purchase had been ratified by the relevant authorities to give him 100 per cent ownership of shares in the Sky Bet Championship club.

Nagle’s deal, via his company Town FC LLC, with former chairman Dean Hoyle received the approval of the English Football League and the Financial Conduct Authority.

“I am extremely humbled and excited to be the new steward of Huddersfield Town,” said Nagle, who is the owner of the California-based Sacramento Republic FC.

“I would like to thank Dean Hoyle, Dave Baldwin, the EFL, and FCA for all their help and attention to detail over the past few months.”

Nagle added on the Huddersfield website: “A special thanks to the wonderful Town supporters who have also been so supportive and patient.

“I know how deeply they care for this club, and I do not intend to let them down. Now let’s get to work.”

Huddersfield survived in the Championship under Neil Warnock at the end of last season, with the veteran manager having recently agreed a one-year extension to stay on again for the new campaign.

The conclusion of the takeover ends Hoyle’s 14-year association with the West Yorkshire club.

Hoyle had stepped back in as a short-term measure to save the club from administration after former owner Phil Hodgkinson ran into financial difficulties.

“It bodes well that Kevin was prepared to take the reins regardless of divisional status, but to pass the baton as a Championship club gives the new regime solid foundations on which to build,” Hoyle said.

“It has been a privilege to be your chairman. What a ride – from a mid-table League One team to reaching the Premier League, with many highs and lows in between.

“A special mention and a big thank you to those many fans who have made me and my family welcome over the years and, more importantly, have been supportive when times have been tough, none more so than the last 18 months after I had to step back in and provide serious financial support to the club.

“Now I’m sure, as fans, we can all look forward to an exciting period of progression on the pitch and, as importantly, a continued period of financial stability off the pitch.”

