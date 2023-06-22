Hibernian confirm signing of left-back Jordan Obita on two-year deal

Hibernian have announced the signing of left-back Jordan Obita on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old has made the switch to Scotland after leaving Wycombe at the end of the last campaign, with Hibs holding the option of extending his deal by a further year.

Obita will move away from English football for the first time after making over 300 career appearances, which included 10 years with Reading, where he was also named their Players’ Player of the Year.

He featured 34 times for Wycombe in the last campaign in Sky Bet League One, as they fell short of the play-offs by eight points.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson told the club website: “We’re excited to bring a player of Jordan’s experience to the football club.

“He gives us extra options all the way up the left hand-side and his ability from set-plays will add an extra dimension to the squad. We look forward to working with him.”