Bill Kenwright to stay on as Everton chairman despite supporter protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Bill Kenwright to stay on as Everton chairman despite supporter protests

By Press Association
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright has spent 19 years in his current role (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright has spent 19 years in his current role (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bill Kenwright will stay on in his role as Everton chairman, the Premier League club have announced.

Following the departures of chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director and former striker Graeme Sharp last week, the future of long-serving chairman Kenwright had appeared in doubt.

However, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri revealed on Friday morning that Kenwright had accepted his request to remain at the club and help them through a period of transition.

The recent board changes came in the wake of numerous supporter protests, with Kenwright, who has spent 19 years in his current role and is understood to have been planning to step down, the main target for fans’ anger.

“I wanted Bill to remain as our chairman during this important period of transition for the club and I am delighted that he has accepted my request to do so,” Moshiri said in a statement on the Everton website.

“Bill’s knowledge and vast experience will be crucial for us as we look to reset, deliver on external investment and position Everton for a successful future.”

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri with Bill Kenwright (right)
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri (left) will continue to work alongside Bill Kenwright (Martin Rickett/PA)

Everton also announced the appointment of Colin Chong as interim chief executive and director, while James Maryniak becomes interim chief finance officer.

Chong is currently the chief stadium development officer and has been focusing on the move to Bramley-Moore Dock, with Maryniak the club’s director of finance.

“In Colin and James, we have two experienced senior club professionals who have agreed to take on enhanced roles on an interim basis, and who we know can and will deliver immediately,” Moshiri said.

A general view of Everton new stadium under construction
Everton are planning to move to a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

As part of the changes, majority shareholder Moshiri will also join the board as a non-executive director alongside John Spellman, an experienced chartered accountant and Everton supporter.

American investors MSP Capital are close to agreeing a deal to buy a stake in the club, possibly up to 25 per cent.

Everton are also facing a Premier League charge for breaching profit and sustainability rules, having made cumulative losses of more than £430million over the last four seasons.

More from The Courier

Kevin Holt has signed for Dundee United FC
Dundee United make Kevin Holt their 3rd summer signing as Jim Goodwin says defender…
Michie plagued the Ballingry area with his crimes. Image: Google.
'One-man Fife crimewave' crept into bedroom to steal as householder slept
Perth High prom - Antonia Skala and Rachel Shand
Proms in pictures: Perth High School Class of 2023
Sheila Walker, the great great grand daughter of legendary St Andrews golfer 'Old' Tom Morris Morris, visited Lawhead Primary in St Andrews, and showed off Young Tommy's Championship belt. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
St Andrews golf legend Old Tom Morris inspires Fife pupils
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Community School of Auchterarder prom 2023 Picture shows; Community School of Auchterarder pupils. Stirling. Supplied by Nicola Mullen Date; 16/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Community School of Auchterarder Class of 2023
A Set for Life Lottery ticket
Dundee lottery ticket unclaimed as £10k-a-month winner urged to come forward
Ian Campbell, Aaron Steele, Ali Adams and Leighton McIntosh at Arbroath FC
Arbroath to field 9 trialists against Brechin City as new signings to make debuts…
Police highlighted the astonishing reading returned by drink-driver David Kearney.
Disgraced Perthshire golf club boss was EIGHT times drink-drive limit
Princes Croft in Coupar Angus.
Coupar Angus 'disturbance': Police urge locals to avoid street
Trains north of Dundee disrupted by signalling fault