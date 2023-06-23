Rehan Ahmed called up to England squad for second Ashes Test at Lord’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Rehan Ahmed called up to England squad for second Ashes Test at Lord’s

By Press Association
Leicestershire’s Rehan Ahmed will be in the England squad for the second Ashes Test (Nick Potts/PA)
Leicestershire’s Rehan Ahmed will be in the England squad for the second Ashes Test (Nick Potts/PA)

England have called up 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed for the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, with concerns lingering over Moeen Ali’s injured finger.

Ahmed became the youngest man to play Test cricket for England when he was picked to take on Pakistan in December, earning his cap 126 days after his 18th birthday.

He made an eye-catching debut in Karachi, taking seven wickets in the match and five for 48 in the second innings, and will join Ben Stokes’ side this weekend as cover for Moeen.

The decision represents a typically bold gambit from the current England regime, with Ahmed’s raw ability over-riding a quiet start to the season with Leicestershire.

He has taken a modest six wickets in seven in Division Two of the LV= County Championship, with an average of 67.66 and an economy rate of 4.01.

There is every chance he will not be in the side against Australia on Wednesday, with Moeen still hopeful of being passed fit and the possibility of England playing a four-man seam attack augmented by Joe Root’s off-breaks. But his promotion to the squad represents a further reminder of England’s fearlessness.

Moeen, who is twice Ahmed’s age at 36, struggled throughout the two-wicket defeat at Edgbaston due to a burst blister on his right index figure.

The wound will continue to be monitored over the coming days as England’s medical staff attempt to get him ready to go again but, after two years away from first-class cricket, a recurrence cannot be ruled out.

Moeen Ali receives treatment
Moeen Ali struggled with a finger problem at Edgbaston (Mike Egerton/PA).

That left the selectors seeking a potential stand-in, with Ahmed edging out the likes of Surrey’s Will Jacks, and Hampshire’s Liam Dawson to get the nod.

Jacks, who also made his debut in the Pakistan series, showed off his ‘Bazball’ credentials with the bat in Thursday’s Vitality Blast clash against Middlesex as he hammered five sixes in an over to make 96 in 45 balls, but his off-spin remains a work in progress. He went for 30 off three overs in the same game and has just two first-class wickets this season.

Slow left-armer Dawson is arguably the most reliable available option but played the last of his three Tests in 2017.

In the end, the allure of Ahmed’s wrist-spin won the day and he will link up with the squad in London over the weekend.

More from The Courier

perth cocaine drugs bust police
Man charged with attempted murder of on-duty police officer in Perth
General view of Treasures Tearoom in Arbroath
Customers left 'heartbroken' as Arbroath tearoom to close
Perth Academy prom 2023 -Laura Reid, Jess Short, Sophie Jackson and Millie Hilton Lamb.
Proms in pictures: Perth Academy Class of 2023
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. R Baird pill column Picture shows; R Baird pill column. na. Supplied by DC Thomson/Shutterstock Date; 22/06/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: The pill is turning me into a lunatic - and every woman…
Ian Murray is looking forward to the challenge on grass surfaces. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray explains the benefits of Raith Rovers playing four friendlies away from home
Seth Patrick starring for Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC
Seth Patrick tipped to add 'new dimension' to Brechin City squad as boss Andy…
Ross Sinclair will have another goalkeeper to compete with at St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean will sign goalkeeper for straight shoot-out with Ross Sinclair
Michie plagued the Ballingry area with his crimes. Image: Google.
'One-man Fife crimewave' crept into bedroom to steal as householder slept
Perth High prom - Antonia Skala and Rachel Shand
Proms in pictures: Perth High School Class of 2023
Sheila Walker, the great great grand daughter of legendary St Andrews golfer 'Old' Tom Morris, visited Lawhead Primary in St Andrews, and showed off Young Tommy's Championship belt. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
St Andrews golf legend Old Tom Morris inspires Fife pupils