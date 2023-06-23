Annabel Sutherland century puts Australia in control of Women’s Ashes Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Annabel Sutherland century puts Australia in control of Women’s Ashes Test

By Press Association
Annabel Sutherland starred for Australia (Tim Goode/PA)
Annabel Sutherland starred for Australia (Tim Goode/PA)

England’s bid to wrap up Australia’s innings quickly on the second morning of the lone Women’s Ashes Test was thwarted by Annabel Sutherland’s classy unbeaten century at Trent Bridge.

Sutherland was without a fifty in 33 previous international appearances in all formats but showed the enviable depth of Australia’s batting line-up with a composed innings from number eight to propel the tourists past 400.

The 21-year-old moved to a maiden Test ton, and the quickest by an Australian woman, off 148 balls with a flick off her pads for her 12th four. She was 116 not out at lunch as her side ended the session on 439 for eight.

It was honours even after the opening day of the multi-format series as Australia closed on 328 for seven, with Sutherland on 39, but England were unable to polish off the lower order on Friday morning.

Lauren Bell made the sole breakthrough midway through the session when her delivery hooped back through the gate of Alana King, bowled for 21 after providing capable support for Sutherland.

King had earlier survived a DRS review in Sophie Ecclestone’s first over of the day after the slow left-armer arrowed a delivery into the Australian’s pads.

While Hawk-Eye showed the ball would have brushed leg stump, the initial not out decision stayed with the on-field umpire.

England later burned a review on Ireland-born Australia debutant Kim Garth (14 not out) as Bell’s delivery would have sailed past leg stump on a largely frustrating first session for the hosts.

Their seamers were for the most part innocuous, while even Ecclestone, who bowled 11 overs after sending down a mammoth 31 on Thursday, could not make much of an impact as Sutherland put Australia on top.

Sutherland, who registered a hundred in a warm-up against England A last week, started to cut loose after reaching three figures here in just her third Test, taking a trio of fours in an over off Lauren Filer, although the last of those was via an outside edge.

