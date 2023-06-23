Discrimination in cricket report to finally be published on Tuesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Discrimination in cricket report to finally be published on Tuesday

By Press Association
A report examining discrimination within cricket will be published next Tuesday (Steven Paston/PA)
A report examining discrimination within cricket will be published next Tuesday (Steven Paston/PA)

A long-awaited report into discrimination in cricket will be published on Tuesday.

The findings of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) had initially been due for publication last autumn before being postponed until early this year.

The ICEC confirmed on Friday that the report would finally be posted on its website on June 27, the day before the start of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

ECB chair Richard Thompson expects the ICEC report to be
ECB chair Richard Thompson expects the ICEC report to be ‘challenging’ for the sport (Victoria Jones/PA)

It is also the same day as a sanctions hearing for Yorkshire related to the club’s handling of allegations of racism and bullying made by former player Azeem Rafiq.

ICEC chair Cindy Butts has previously promised the report would “put up a mirror” to the sport and confront the race, gender and class barriers which exist within it.

England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Richard Thompson says he expects the report to be “challenging”.

The ICEC was announced in March 2021 by the ECB to evaluate the state of cricket. The commission opened an online survey in the winter of 2021 which Butts said “captured the lived experience of 4,125 people”.

She said last October that commissioners had met with over 70 individuals and organisations and collected over 550 documents from cricketing bodies and experts.

“We are absolutely certain we would not have developed our knowledge and understanding of what can be done to improve equity across the game without the tremendous contribution from the public, current and former players and cricketing organisations,” Butts said.

“As a commission we have been humbled by the level of courage demonstrated by so many who want to help the game to be equitable, diverse and inclusive.”

