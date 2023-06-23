Sophie Ecclestone takes maiden Test five-wicket haul but Australia firmly on top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sophie Ecclestone takes maiden Test five-wicket haul but Australia firmly on top

By Press Association
Sophie Ecclestone finished with figures of five for 129 from 46.2 overs (Tim Goode/PA)
Sophie Ecclestone finished with figures of five for 129 from 46.2 overs (Tim Goode/PA)

Sophie Ecclestone claimed a maiden Test five-wicket haul but England’s understaffed bowlers toiled as Annabel Sutherland put Australia firmly on top in the multi-format Ashes series opener.

With Nat Sciver-Brunt on ice as England took precautionary measures because of the all-rounder’s jarred right knee, the rest of England’s frontline attack – led by Ecclestone – had an increased workload.

The slow left-armer sent down 46.2 overs spread across the first four-and-a-half sessions of the Test, collecting a hard-earned five for 129 as Sutherland’s 137 not out ushered Australia to a titanic 473.

Annabel Sutherland shone for Australia (Tim Goode/PA)
Annabel Sutherland shone for Australia (Tim Goode/PA)

Sutherland’s highest score in 33 previous internationals spread across all formats was 35 but she was dashing at Trent Bridge, capitalising on England’s aching limbs – they were kept in the field for 124.2 overs – to record the fastest Test ton by an Australian woman off only 148 balls.

She showed the enviable depth of Australia’s batting pool with the highest score by a number eight in women’s Tests and there was no keeping her out of the game as she made the breakthrough with the ball, dismissing opener Emma Lamb as England went to tea on 68 for one.

England would have been hoping to wrap up the lower order and keep Australia to under 350 on the second morning but Sciver-Brunt’s sore knee – she fielded and will be fine to bat – left the hosts a bowler light.

Sutherland, resuming on 39, took advantage with England’s seamers innocuous while she even got after the more frugal Ecclestone when the spinner was introduced after 40 minutes. Lauren Bell’s hooping inswinger bowled Alana King through the gate for 21 but it was a rare moment of relief for England.

Ireland-born Australia debutant Kim Garth proved a capable foil for the more attacking Sutherland, who went through the gears after going to a maiden international half-century, requiring only 48 more balls to bring up her second 50, doing so with a clip through mid-wicket off Lauren Filer for her 12th four.

There was an authoritative pull and a thick edge out of reach of Heather Knight in the same over off the England debutant and Sutherland continued to churn out the runs after lunch with a mighty mow over deep mid-wicket for the first six of the Test.

Either side of the maximum, Ecclestone rapped Garth on the back pad after skidding through her defences, ending a 95-run stand for the penultimate wicket which had carried Australia past 450, before taking a sharp caught and bowled off Darcie Brown for a five-for to leave Sutherland out of partners.

While Ecclestone bore the brunt of Sciver-Brunt’s absence with the ball, Kate Cross racked up 29 overs, with debutant Filer bowling 22 and Bell 20.

Sutherland’s efforts, allied to Ellyse Perry’s 99 on day one, lifted Australia to their sixth-highest Test score of all-time and left England needing a monumental effort from their batters.

Tammy Beaumont, fresh from a rollicking double century in a warm-up against Australia A last week, had a let-off on four as a diving Phoebe Litchfield could not pull off a low catch after Brown had drawn the edge.

The England opener tucked into some sumptuous drives and took advantage of a few full tosses from Australia’s bowlers to end the afternoon session on an unbeaten 41 off just 56 balls after Sutherland got Lamb to drive at a fuller delivery, with Jess Jonassen taking a low slip catch.

