Darren Moore exit not down to disagreement over transfers – Dejphon Chansiri

By Press Association
Darren Moore left Sheffield Wednesday after guiding them back to the Championship (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has insisted Darren Moore’s departure as manager was not due to disagreement over the club’s recruitment.

Moore left Hillsborough on Monday just three weeks after guiding Wednesday back into the Championship via the play-offs after a two-year absence.

The club said the 49-year-old left by mutual consent but reports have hinted at tension between the chairman and former manager over a lack of backing in the January transfer window.

Wednesday were second at the start of the month and unbeaten since early October, but made only one addition during the window – defender Aden Flint arrived on loan from Stoke – despite Moore’s desire for reinforcements.

A six-game winless run in March and April saw them fall away and miss out on automatic promotion.

Responding via the club’s website to questions put forward by supporters, Chansiri said: “Let me make it clear that Darren’s departure had nothing to do with our recruitment process.

“That applies to the January transfer window and the process we will follow in the summer window. It was also nothing to do with budgets for the season ahead.

Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday secured a stunning promotion with a last-gasp winner against Barnsley in the play-off final (Nick Potts/PA)

“Regarding January, the recruitment team – which the manager has always been a part of since I was here – identified targets.

“My belief was that we had a Championship squad playing in League One but of course if the manager wishes to add to the squad, I offer my full support as much as I can, which has always been the case.

“Our main recruitment drive was last summer and I believe the squad was good enough for promotion.”

Wednesday made 10 permanent first-team signings and brought in three loan players following the completion of the 2021-22 season, after their bid to escape League One at the first attempt was ended by Sunderland in the play-off semi-final.

Those memories were banished by a stunning fightback at the same stage in May as they recovered from a 4-0 first-leg defeat to Peterborough to reach the final, before Josh Windass struck in added time at the end of extra time to defeat Barnsley at Wembley.

Dejphon Chansiri
Dejphon Chansiri has defended himself over the departure of manager Darren Moore (PA)

Chansiri hinted at undisclosed reasons for Moore’s abrupt departure.

“I was asked the question on Tuesday – ‘do you think fans would agree with Darren leaving if I clarified more?’ I said some fans may, some may not, it would depend on personal opinion.

“I said I do not like to talk too much about personal situations and I stand by that. The only thing I can add is that if I revealed the reasons, I am sure the majority would agree why we mutually agreed to go our separate ways.”

The chairman said he hoped to have a manager in place by the time the squad returns for pre-season training but added that the appointment “will not be rushed”.

Wednesday will bring the curtain up on the Championship season at home to Southampton on the evening of Friday August 4.

